Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech men’s golf claims Big 12 Match Play title

By David Collier
 3 days ago

HOUSTON – Clutch play late helped top-ranked Texas Tech men’s golf secure the 2022 Big 12 Match Play title over Oklahoma, 3.5-2.5, on Wednesday.

Jack Wall put a point on the board for the Red Raiders with a 4&3 win and the team’s second point came on Baard Skogen’s 1-up victory.

With two matches rematches remaining, the two teams were all square.

After paring 17 to take a one-hole lead, Ludvig Aberg sunk a birdie putt on 18 to put the Red Raiders in front 3-2.

A tie by Calum Scott in the final match would clinch the championship.

With his match all square heading into the 18th and final hole, Calum split the hole to tie the match and seal Texas Tech’s second match play title in four years.

Wednesday’s victory was the team’s second team victory of the fall. The Red Raiders defended their title at the Inverness Intercollegiate back on Sept. 26-27.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)

247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle

The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

HALFTIME: Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 3

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech decided on Behren Morton as starting quarterback for a second straight game in Saturday’s homecoming contest with West Virginia. On the first drive, the Red Raiders would march down the field in eight plays and score on a 19-yard Tahj Brooks touchdown run to jump in front 7-0. After converting […]
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Experts make their picks for WVU-Texas Tech

West Virginia (3-3, 1-2) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2). Both teams have had grueling schedules so far this season, and each are looking to prove they are better than their mediocre records. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
LUBBOCK, TX
WOWK

WVU players speak with media following loss to Texas Tech

West Virginia center Zach Frazier, and safety Aubrey Burks spoke with members of the media following Saturday’s loss at Texas Tech. Burks led West Virginia with 10 total tackles, had the team’s only sack, accounted for two tackles for loss, and had one of its two pass breakups.
MORGANTOWN, WV
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LCU women’s soccer with a first in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Lubbock Christian used four second half goals and three in the final 14 minutes to top St. Edward’s on Saturday. This victory is the first for the program in Austin against St. Edward’s. The Lady Chaps were 0-6-1 in the last seven matchups in the capital city. The scoring started early when […]
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3 After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Blitz Preview: Week 9

LUBBOCK, Texas – The high school football season continues Friday with Week 9 of the 2022 season. Here is a look at some of the matchups across the South Plains: 🏈Odessa Permian at Frenship 🏟️Peoples Bank Stadium ⏲️7 p.m. Frenship takes a six-game winning streak into the meeting with the Panthers. 🏈Lubbock-Cooper at Monterey 🏟️Lowrey […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Shallowater’s Mangum reaches 500 career wins

SHALLOWATER, Texas – Shallowater volleyball defeated Childress in four sets to clinch the District 2-3A championship Tuesday night. The victory also gave Fillies head coach Amy Mangum the 500th win of her coaching career.“I love being a coach, and I love coaching kids,” Mangum said. “I knew it was round now that I would get […]
SHALLOWATER, TX
University Daily

Brady, Alausa crowned Homecoming King, Queen

Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa. James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta. Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TABC Girls Basketball rankings released

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
LUBBOCK, TX
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Blitz Player of the Week: Karomo Collins

LUBBOCK, Texas – Plainview’s Karomo Collins put on a show in Plainview’s 62-19 win over Lubbock High School last Friday. The Bulldogs’ senior running back and wide receiver tallied 424 yards (169 rushing, 255 receiving) and six touchdowns. Collins’ outing earns him KLBK’s Blitz Player of the Week honors. He is also up for Dave […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

