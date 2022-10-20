ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State



Aspen Daily News

Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing military production delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia’s forces. In other...
The Independent

New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress

New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
Aspen Daily News

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s...
Aspen Daily News

Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands...
Aspen Daily News

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes...
Aspen Daily News

Today in History: October 25, George III takes the throne

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2022. There are 67 days left in the year. On Oct. 25, 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II. In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown went on trial in Charles Town, Virginia, for his failed raid at Harpers Ferry. (Brown was convicted and hanged.)
The Associated Press

Socceroos’ video seeks real legacies from World Cup in Qatar

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian men’s soccer team has issued a three-minute video highlighting Qatar’s human rights record, including its treatment of foreign workers and restrictions on the LGBTQI+ community, and demanding genuine reform as a legacy of the Gulf country’s staging of the World Cup.

