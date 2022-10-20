ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Affordable housing worsens after Ian

For months in east Naples, people have been struggling to find somewhere to live that’s not going to break the bank. The devastation left by Hurricane Ian makes it nearly impossible now. Wet, soggy piles of destruction line the streets of the neighborhoods off Shadowlawn Drive in east Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

SWFL foundations launch Hurricane Ian relief funds

In response to one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the state and country, three regional community foundations, Collier Community Foundation, Collaboratory, and Charlotte Community Foundation, have launched relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to collectively help Southwest Florida rebuild, supporting local nonprofits helping individuals needing immediate and long-term resources to recover.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Hurricane Ian relief events continue at Mercato

Mercato, the luxury lifestyle center at the heart of Naples, started hosting benefit concerts, blood drives and social events in the wake of Hurricane Ian, raising funds and urgently needed items for nonprofit hurricane relief efforts. To continue assisting the community in rebuilding after the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, Mercato is extending its fundraising initiatives through the end of this month. Most events are free and open to the public; donations to support event nonprofits are strongly encouraged. Each of the destination’s upcoming events will feature a giveback component and provide opportunities for guests to support individuals in need, including:
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees

The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
NAPLES, FL
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

Hurricane Ian recovery information

2-1-1 The human needs national number connects you with the local United Way of Charlotte County for help with anything from housing to jobs to food to more (also see www.charlotte211.com). And the United Way’s Facebook pages has provided excellent updates for multiple resources: www.facebook.com/UWCCFL. United Way of Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion

Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

