Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Affordable housing worsens after Ian
For months in east Naples, people have been struggling to find somewhere to live that’s not going to break the bank. The devastation left by Hurricane Ian makes it nearly impossible now. Wet, soggy piles of destruction line the streets of the neighborhoods off Shadowlawn Drive in east Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
Seniors' mental health after Hurricane Ian
In the weeks following Hurricane Ian, a Naples community mental health facility is seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help
Florida Weekly
SWFL foundations launch Hurricane Ian relief funds
In response to one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the state and country, three regional community foundations, Collier Community Foundation, Collaboratory, and Charlotte Community Foundation, have launched relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to collectively help Southwest Florida rebuild, supporting local nonprofits helping individuals needing immediate and long-term resources to recover.
'It's a ripple effect': Leaders say tourism impacts thousands of local jobs
Fox 4 speaks to the Executive Director of the Collier County Visitors and Convention Bureau breaking down impacts of Hurricane Ian
City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs
The 50% Rule requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian relief events continue at Mercato
Mercato, the luxury lifestyle center at the heart of Naples, started hosting benefit concerts, blood drives and social events in the wake of Hurricane Ian, raising funds and urgently needed items for nonprofit hurricane relief efforts. To continue assisting the community in rebuilding after the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, Mercato is extending its fundraising initiatives through the end of this month. Most events are free and open to the public; donations to support event nonprofits are strongly encouraged. Each of the destination’s upcoming events will feature a giveback component and provide opportunities for guests to support individuals in need, including:
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
floridapolitics.com
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
businessobserverfl.com
The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees
The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
estero-fl.gov
Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022
The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
WINKNEWS.com
DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
floridaweekly.com
Hurricane Ian recovery information
2-1-1 The human needs national number connects you with the local United Way of Charlotte County for help with anything from housing to jobs to food to more (also see www.charlotte211.com). And the United Way’s Facebook pages has provided excellent updates for multiple resources: www.facebook.com/UWCCFL. United Way of Charlotte...
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
After Ian: Updates for Thursday, Oct. 20
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion
Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
fox4now.com
New Florida homeowner deals with financial nightmare after Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA has given out more than a billion dollars in financial help to storm victims. But there are some situations that leave homeowners to pay for losses out of pocket. ABC Action News' Stassy Olmos met a Cape Coral homeowner who...
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
Comments / 0