Grand Junction, CO

A new type of therapy offered through Harmony Acres

By Khira Isaacs
 6 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — There are all kinds of therapy. For some it can look like an ice bath, for others, maybe a counseling session or even the spa. Tonight, our Khira Isaacs shows you a place where veterans learn to ride out life’s challenges.

“Harmony started just with the intention of creating a safe place where people can find healing,” says, Program Director and Founder of the Center, Morgan Kareus.

In 2014, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center started with a small group. Now, it’s grown to more than 85 volunteers, 15 horses and a variety of smaller animals.

“We serve veterans in group settings and also one on one,” continues Kareus.

Morgan Kareus believes horses are healing — bringing out the best in people and helping them connect to their natural joy and purpose in life.

“They kind of meet you where you’re at with what you need in your healing journey or personal growth in your life,” continues Kareus.

In the past 7 years, Harmony Acres has guided 1400 people through therapy sessions — including Paul McCahon, who now volunteers.

“The way that they treat the animals and the staff is with an amazing amount of dignity and respect. It’s a very neat and enriching environment and it was something that I wanted to be apart of,” says Paul.

And thanks to funding from The Adaptive Sports Grant — Veterans who need therapy don’t have to worry about paying for it.

“So it helps them work through different things in their life that they might be working through,” says Kareus.

Many show up here to find peace and end up finding their balance. Visit the Harmony Acres site, for more information.

