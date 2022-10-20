Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Center Point area
A child was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in eastern Jefferson County. The gunfire erupted at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Place N.W. in the Center Point area, said Jefferson County sheriff’s Deputy Chief David Agee. When deputies arrived at scene, witnesses told them...
wvtm13.com
Woman killed in crash near Sipsey in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — An Empire woman died after her car crashed into a tree earlier Saturday. The Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened about 11:35 a.m. on Sipsey Road, just east of Sipsey in Walker County. The driver was identified as Sandra Harris, 64. No other vehicles...
Empire woman dead after car hits tree in Walker County
63-year-old man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on Center Point Parkway
Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Center Point Parkway. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Edward Tyrone Brown. He was 63. Brown was struck at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Center Point Parkway. He was...
Suspected DUI Causes Significant Damage to Centennial Memorial Park
Anniston, AL – A single vehicle crash has caused significant damage at the Centennial Memorial Park at 225 East 17th Street in Anniston. At approximately 4:00 pm the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate the reports of the crash. Upon arrival they located a white Ford SUV driven by Franklin Henderson, 74, of Anniston. […]
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County
A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
wvtm13.com
17-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham teen has died after being injured in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week. Police responded Monday evening to an apartment complex at 7710 Sunrise Lane. They found the young man had been shot and he was rushed to Children's of Alabama Hospital with...
17-year-old Woodlawn High School student dies days after shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A teen shot earlier this week in Birmingham has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ty’nez Lloyd Durden. He was 17 and attended Woodlawn High School. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Ty’nez Durden, a student at Woodlawn High School,’' Superintendent Mark...
Search underway for 26-year-old man missing from Talladega since Oct. 5
A search is underway for a Talladega man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Nelson Bond, 26, was last seen Oct. 5 in Talladega driving a bronze 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama license plate 61A456T. Bond suffers from schizophrenia and is currently not taking his medication, according...
Welfare check leads to discovery of freshly dug grave in Mt. Olive
A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.
Birmingham firefighters rescue critically injured person trapped in burning apartment
Fire swept through a small west Birmingham apartment building Wednesday night, leaving one person with critical injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the apartments on the corner of Warrior Road and Prince Avenue. The initial report was that there were people possibly trapped on the second floor.
2 wounded in Tuscaloosa shooting; investigation underway
Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Tuscaloosa. Officers were called to University Downs apartments at 7:32 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Two victims - both males - were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening....
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
2 more attempted murder charges filed against suspect in Hoover police shootout
Two more attempted murder charges have been filed against the man allegedly involved in a shootout with Hoover police over the weekend. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is now charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Hoover police Officer Chad Logan, and shooting at Officer Roddy Howell, according to newly released court records.
Michigan skydiver dies in New Jersey jump, investigation underway
The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County.
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
Man held on $3 million bond following morning drug raid in northern Jefferson County
A drug raid in Fultondale landed a man in jail on more than $3 million in bond. Vice and narcotics deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning carried out a search warrant at a residence on Chapel Hills Parkway. The search turned up 522.2 grams of...
