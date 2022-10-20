ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Woman killed in crash near Sipsey in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — An Empire woman died after her car crashed into a tree earlier Saturday. The Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened about 11:35 a.m. on Sipsey Road, just east of Sipsey in Walker County. The driver was identified as Sandra Harris, 64. No other vehicles...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Empire woman dead after car hits tree in Walker County

A Walker County woman died Saturday morning after the 2017 Toyota Corolla she was driving veered from the road and struck a tree. Authorities at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the woman as Sandra G. Harris, 64, from Empire. Harris was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County

A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham teen has died after being injured in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week. Police responded Monday evening to an apartment complex at 7710 Sunrise Lane. They found the young man had been shot and he was rushed to Children's of Alabama Hospital with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 wounded in Tuscaloosa shooting; investigation underway

Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Tuscaloosa. Officers were called to University Downs apartments at 7:32 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Two victims - both males - were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
60K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy