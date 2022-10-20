Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Westby and Aquinas both get wins to advance in the volleyball state tournament.
In the third round of the WIAA Division-3 Volleyball Tournament, Westby hosted Spring Valley, and Aquinas hosted Cashton. Westby got the win over Spring Valley 3-1, and Aquinas got the win over Cashton 3-0. Westby will host Aquinas in the 4th round on Thursday, October 27th. Holmen also advanced in...
news8000.com
Holmen girls cross country qualify for state with first place finish in sectionals
Onalaska was the host school for the Division-1 Cross Country Sectional at Maple Grove Venues. For the girls, Holmen’s team took first place and will compete as a team in the state tournament. For the boys, Onalaska’s Manny Putz, and Blake Burnstad finished 1 and 2 while their teammate...
news8000.com
Onalaska continues to roll, winning 48-6 in the first round of the state tournament
Top-ranked Onalaska hosted Ashland in the first round of the WIAA D-3 State Football Tournament. The Hilltoppers scored 36 points in the first quarter and went on to win 48-6.
news8000.com
La Crosse Logan and Aquinas both advance in WIAA Boys Soccer Tournament
La Crosse Logan and Aquinas both hosted games in the first round of the WIAA Boys Soccer Tournament. #2 Aquinas hosted #7 Pacelli and got the win 7-0. #8 Logan hosted #9 Cambridge/Deerfield and got the win 1-0. Both teams will play in the next round on Saturday, October 22nd.
news8000.com
Bangor football advances with win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca
#3 seeded Bangor hosted #6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca in the first round of the WIAA D-7 State Football Tournament.
news8000.com
Onalaska volleyball beats rival Central in first round playoff matchup
The Onalaska volleyball team is moving on in the Division One Regionals after taking down rival Central in four sets on Thursday night.
news8000.com
De Soto 8-man football advances with win over Port Edwards
Top-ranked De Soto hosted Port Edwards for the first round of the WIAA 8-Man State Football Playoffs. De Soto got the win 56-32.
news8000.com
Aquinas football rolls past Durand-Arkansaw, 51-8
The Aquinas football is moving on to Level Two after taking care of Durand-Arkansaw on Friday night, 51-8. The Blugolds head to Northwestern High School next Friday to take on the Tigers.
news8000.com
Cashton volleyball survives five-set thriller against Luther
The Cashton volleyball defeated Luther in a five-set thriller on Thursday night. The Eagles will head to Aquinas to clash with the Blugolds on Saturday.
news8000.com
West Salem football rolls past Waupaca, 49-0
The West Salem football team dominated its Level One opponent on Friday night as the Panthers cruised to a 49-0 victory over Waupaca. West Salem will host Fox Valley Lutheran next Friday night.
news8000.com
Holmen volleyball cruises past Madison East in three sets
The Holmen volleyball team began its playoff run with a dominant victory at home over Madison East on Thursday night.
news8000.com
Westby volleyball rolls past Regis, will host Spring Valley on Saturday
The Westby volleyball team continued their dominant season on Thursday night with a three-set victory of Regis. The Norsemen will continue their playoff run at home on Saturday evening against Spring Valley.
news8000.com
Cashton football soars past Deerfield, 44-6
The Cashton football team is still perfect on the season as the Eagles began their playoff run with a dominant 44-6 victory over Deerfield on Friday night. The Eagles will host Ithaca next Friday.
news8000.com
William P. Langen
William “Willy” Paul Langen, 34, of Houston, MN, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 16th, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Willy was born on January 6th, 1988, to Paul and Nancy (Loomis) Langen in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. He grew up in Hokah on the family farm and met the love of his life, Amber (Kimmel) in July of 2004. They were later married on August 23rd, 2008.
news8000.com
ASAP hosts 2nd Annual Chili Cook Off and Walk Through
DE SOTO, Wis. (WKBT)–It was all hooves on deck in De Soto on Saturday as the American Standardbred Adoption Program held its 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off and Walk Through. This year’s event had new additions, including new sponsors and new items for its silent auction. The organization is...
news8000.com
Barbara R. Berg
Barbara R. Berg, 79 of La Crosse passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 23, 1943 to Harry and Gertrude (Fredrickson) Kolter. On October 24, 1964 Barbara married Arnold Berg and they celebrated 58 years of marriage. I believe mom has moved into...
news8000.com
Robyn W. Spencer
Robyn W. Spencer, 74 of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home. A public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. A private family service will be held at First Congregational Church, La Crosse. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
news8000.com
Viroqua’s McIntosh Memorial Library opens Aviary Center
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT)– Forget the binoculars–bird enthusiasts in Viroqua can view some exotic birds up close. The McIntosh Memorial Library opened its new aviary center on Friday. The library received a $10,000 dollar AARP grant to fund the project. Organizers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and then hosted a...
news8000.com
William “Bill” Patrick Patterson
William Patrick “Bill” Patterson, 82, of La Crosse, died on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on October 6, 1940 in Chippewa Falls to William D. and Ruby A. (Murphy) Patterson. Bill served his church as an altar boy and was a successful high school football player. After graduation he had a long two week stay at the University of.
