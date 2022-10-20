William “Willy” Paul Langen, 34, of Houston, MN, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 16th, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Willy was born on January 6th, 1988, to Paul and Nancy (Loomis) Langen in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. He grew up in Hokah on the family farm and met the love of his life, Amber (Kimmel) in July of 2004. They were later married on August 23rd, 2008.

HOUSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO