Holmen, WI

news8000.com

Bangor football advances with win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca

#3 seeded Bangor hosted #6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca in the first round of the WIAA D-7 State Football Tournament.
BANGOR, WI
news8000.com

De Soto 8-man football advances with win over Port Edwards

Top-ranked De Soto hosted Port Edwards for the first round of the WIAA 8-Man State Football Playoffs. De Soto got the win 56-32.
DE SOTO, WI
news8000.com

Aquinas football rolls past Durand-Arkansaw, 51-8

The Aquinas football is moving on to Level Two after taking care of Durand-Arkansaw on Friday night, 51-8. The Blugolds head to Northwestern High School next Friday to take on the Tigers.
DURAND, WI
news8000.com

Cashton volleyball survives five-set thriller against Luther

The Cashton volleyball defeated Luther in a five-set thriller on Thursday night. The Eagles will head to Aquinas to clash with the Blugolds on Saturday.
CASHTON, WI
news8000.com

West Salem football rolls past Waupaca, 49-0

The West Salem football team dominated its Level One opponent on Friday night as the Panthers cruised to a 49-0 victory over Waupaca. West Salem will host Fox Valley Lutheran next Friday night.
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Holmen volleyball cruises past Madison East in three sets

The Holmen volleyball team began its playoff run with a dominant victory at home over Madison East on Thursday night.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Westby volleyball rolls past Regis, will host Spring Valley on Saturday

The Westby volleyball team continued their dominant season on Thursday night with a three-set victory of Regis. The Norsemen will continue their playoff run at home on Saturday evening against Spring Valley.
WESTBY, WI
news8000.com

Cashton football soars past Deerfield, 44-6

The Cashton football team is still perfect on the season as the Eagles began their playoff run with a dominant 44-6 victory over Deerfield on Friday night. The Eagles will host Ithaca next Friday.
CASHTON, WI
news8000.com

William P. Langen

William "Willy" Paul Langen, 34, of Houston, MN, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 16th, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Willy was born on January 6th, 1988, to Paul and Nancy (Loomis) Langen in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. He grew up in Hokah on the family farm and met the love of his life, Amber (Kimmel) in July of 2004. They were later married on August 23rd, 2008.
HOUSTON, MN
news8000.com

ASAP hosts 2nd Annual Chili Cook Off and Walk Through

DE SOTO, Wis. (WKBT)–It was all hooves on deck in De Soto on Saturday as the American Standardbred Adoption Program held its 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off and Walk Through. This year's event had new additions, including new sponsors and new items for its silent auction.
DE SOTO, WI
news8000.com

Barbara R. Berg

Barbara R. Berg, 79 of La Crosse passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 23, 1943 to Harry and Gertrude (Fredrickson) Kolter. On October 24, 1964 Barbara married Arnold Berg and they celebrated 58 years of marriage.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Robyn W. Spencer

Robyn W. Spencer, 74 of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home. A public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. A private family service will be held at First Congregational Church, La Crosse. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Viroqua’s McIntosh Memorial Library opens Aviary Center

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT)– Forget the binoculars–bird enthusiasts in Viroqua can view some exotic birds up close. The McIntosh Memorial Library opened its new aviary center on Friday. The library received a $10,000 dollar AARP grant to fund the project. Organizers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and then hosted a...
VIROQUA, WI
news8000.com

William “Bill” Patrick Patterson

William Patrick "Bill" Patterson, 82, of La Crosse, died on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on October 6, 1940 in Chippewa Falls to William D. and Ruby A. (Murphy) Patterson. Bill served his church as an altar boy and was a successful high school football player.
LA CROSSE, WI

