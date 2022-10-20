ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

Wales, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Grafton High School soccer team will have a game with Kettle Moraine High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Grafton High School
Kettle Moraine High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
2022 WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

High school soccer game info

