Take the drive 2 hours out to this stunning estate in Asheville if you want to see a Christmas display that’s as elegant as it is festive. Biltmore Estate is a gorgeous estate that’s been apart of George Vanderbilt’s legacy since 1895. Built in Asheville after George Vanderbilt, a man born into wealth, visited and was captivated by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate took 6 years to build, and continues to be a part of the family’s long, withstanding legacy to this day. It was even nominated as a National Historical Landmark in 1963.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO