BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
my40.tv
Take a self-guided tour, get to know Henderson County artists during 'Fall for Art' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 60 Henderson County artists are showing their works -- and their studios -- this weekend, Oct. 21-23, 2022. The self-guided tour lets visitors see the studios and how the artists make their creations. It's also a chance to get to know the...
my40.tv
Brevard residents, leaders celebrate grand opening of $2.5M community center
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders and residents from Brevard gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 22 to celebrate the grand opening of the city's new $2.5 million community center, which replaces its previous facility on the same site. The brand new Mary C Jenkins Community & Cultural Center (MCJCC), located at...
Albany Herald
TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'
It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
my40.tv
'We knew they were close,' people said of shots that killed mountain educator
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools officials said longtime educator Lambert Wilson was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. Wilson taught at Whittier Elementary and then was principal at East Elementary in Swain County before retiring in 2006.
WYFF4.com
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
my40.tv
Nanny and Me: Grandmother-granddaughter duo make quilts for homeless, needy
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville duo of a grandmother and her granddaughter have been quietly making these cold nights just a little warmer for some. Nanny and Me Quilt Ministry, spearheaded by Tammy Small and her granddaughter, Emma, has been making and giving away quilts to the homeless and needy. At the same time, Tammy is passing on skills and a message for the younger generation.
Mountain Xpress
What is the quintessential WNC dish?
It was sometime during that slow, gray period right before Valentine’s Day 2020 — back when we all still imagined the coming year might be something less awful than the devastating global dumpster fire it soon proved to be — that I first read about Knoxville, Tenn.’s steamed hoagies.
my40.tv
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
grovewood.com
The 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham – A Statement on Wheels
Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of our antique car collection is the 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham. Upon entering the museum, your eye is immediately drawn to its splendid “lake placid blue” exterior. An automotive work of art, this five-passenger super luxury sedan offered the latest and greatest technology and was priced at almost three times the regular value of a Cadillac. Only 400 of these cars were handbuilt in 1957 and 304 in 1958. These limited-production vehicles were driven by the rich and famous, including Bob Hope, Conrad Hilton, Aristotle Onassis, and John Wayne, to name a few.
secretcharlotte.co
Christmas At Biltmore Is Back For Another Festive Year In Asheville
Take the drive 2 hours out to this stunning estate in Asheville if you want to see a Christmas display that’s as elegant as it is festive. Biltmore Estate is a gorgeous estate that’s been apart of George Vanderbilt’s legacy since 1895. Built in Asheville after George Vanderbilt, a man born into wealth, visited and was captivated by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate took 6 years to build, and continues to be a part of the family’s long, withstanding legacy to this day. It was even nominated as a National Historical Landmark in 1963.
iheart.com
Theft Ring Total Increases, Massive Drug Bust in AVL, ACS Ready to Spend
(Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is facing charges in a big drug bust in north Asheville. Officers caught the 23-year-old man after he tried fleeing from his car on Tuesday. They allegedly seized 13 firearms, along with 400-pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges. The man was arrested on seven charges, but has since bonded out of jail.
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Planning Commission approves several annexations, affordable housing and multi-family developments
Greenville Planning Commission approved several annexations, multi-family developments and subdivisions during its October meeting. Approved: Multi-family development on N. Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road. A multi-family development on 432 Pleasantburg Dr. with adjacent parcels on Lowndes Hill. Rd was approved. The development was approved to include 209 units on...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Photo comparison: Here’s what the ‘Greenville Gateway’ project might look like
New visuals from Miami-based design firm Plusurbia Design have been revealed for how Greenville’s I-385 corridor might soon be transformed into the “Greenville Gateway,” a major new draw for residents and tourists alike. Back in March 2022, Plusurbia initially revealed a vision of the area that includes...
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
greenvillejournal.com
What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood
A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
