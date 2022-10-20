Jazz Shock Nuggets in Home Opener, 123-102: 5 Takeaways

Did anyone say anything about a Utah Jazz tank?

The new-look 2022-23 Utah Jazz entered the new year with a lot of tank talk, with eyes seemingly set on a star-studded 2023 NBA draft class. Somehow, the Jazz players didn’t get the memo.

The Jazz shocked the Denver Nuggets in the season opener with a dominant 123-102 win. Utah was in control of this one from the outset.

Newly-acquired shooting guard Collin Sexton led a balanced scoring attack with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting, while six other Jazz players were in double figures.

2022 MVP Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 27 points on 12-for-17 shooting in a losing cause.

Did we learn anything from the upset win in Salt Lake City? Let’s break it down.

Jarred Vanderbilt as Advertised

During the offseason, the word in the rumor mill was that the Jazz could fetch a first-round pick back if they chose to part ways with Vanderbilt. Jazz fans now know why he was kept.

Vanderbilt became a fan favorite out of the gates by grabbing 12 rebounds in just the first half, while providing energy and grit that Utah has been lacking in recent years. Unfortunately, Vanderbilt picked up his fifth foul in the third quarter, but he still set the tone early.

I expect plenty of Vanderbilt jerseys in the stands over the course of this year, and the Jazz would be wise to lock him up before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Vets Over Rookies



New Jazz head coach Will Hardy set the tone with the rotation by ensuring the vets got their minutes. With the Jazz in the midst of a rebuild, it wasn’t clear where the first-year players fit in.

First-round pick Walker Kessler played a big role in the game, but rookies Simmone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji didn’t see the court. Also, veteran Rudy Gay was given 26 minutes of action and rewarded Hardy with 16 points while knocking down four three-pointers.

As it stands now, developing the younger players will have to be done in practice and observing from the sidelines.

Kessler Shines

Nobody knew exactly what the Jazz were getting when Kessler was acquired in the Rudy Gobert trade. Kessler appears to be NBA-ready and shined in his pro debut.

The 2022 NCAA and SEC Defensive Player of the Year produced a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. It looks like Jazz executive Danny Ainge may have struck gold in obtaining the rookie out of Auburn.

Bulletin Board Material

The Jazz players came out of the gates with no intention of tanking this game. All the talk on social media about winning fewer than 20 games may have fired up this group.

Also, it was announced earlier in the day that Utah's only nationally televised game on the schedule had been dropped for the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets. The disrespect was real, and at least for now, the Jazz proved the naysayers wrong.

Could the thought of tanking the 2022-23 season be a little premature?

Hardy 1-0

Hardy shined in his head coaching debut. This group looked engaged and ready to play out of the gates.

NBA basketball is a game of runs, and when the Nuggets closed the gap to single digits in the fourth quarter, the Jazz responded. Congratulations to Hardy on his first win as a head coach, and here’s to many more to come.

The Jazz get one day of rest before they go on the road to take on Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

