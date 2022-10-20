ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolgeville, NY

Sauquoit, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Dolgeville High School soccer team will have a game with Sauquoit Valley Senior High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Dolgeville High School
Sauquoit Valley Senior High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Schuylerville, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Cohoes High School soccer team will have a game with Schuylerville High School on October 22, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
103.9 The Breeze

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
WKTV

"Trunk or Treat" in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
UTICA, NY
albanymagic.com

Demolition Has Begun at the old Pier 1 Imports in Clifton Park

Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Fire at Guilderland shopping plaza under investigation

A fire at Star Plaza in Guilderland is under investigation. The plaza is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning. A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. NewsChannel 13 working to find out a cause...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WKTV

New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
VERONA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?

Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
UTICA, NY
iheart.com

New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: October 21 - October 27, 2022

Robert Vitti sold property at 53 Sherman Way to Dominick Spinella for $739,000. Barbera Homes Kelly Farms LLC sold property at 22 Stablegate Dr to John Guarneri for $500,108. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 75 Cornerstone Dr to Robert Williams for $415,669. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 75...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy