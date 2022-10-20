Sauquoit, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

POLAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Poland girl’s soccer team ended Belleville-Henderson’s season last year in the Sectional Quarterfinals, winning by a score of 10-0, and although it was a closer game, the final result was still the same on Thursday night. The Tornadoes scored four second-half goals...
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Students in the North Colonie Central School District had an increased police presence at school on Friday. This comes after a social media threat against Shaker High School was reported to the district’s superintendent. Dr. Joseph Corr sent a letter to parents Thursday night, letting them know he was...
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
A fire at Star Plaza in Guilderland is under investigation. The plaza is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning. A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. NewsChannel 13 working to find out a cause...
VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a ditch off Southside Road in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Officials say the driver was heading east when he swerved off of the road and hit...
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Saratoga Springs, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself...
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
Robert Vitti sold property at 53 Sherman Way to Dominick Spinella for $739,000. Barbera Homes Kelly Farms LLC sold property at 22 Stablegate Dr to John Guarneri for $500,108. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 75 Cornerstone Dr to Robert Williams for $415,669. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 75...
