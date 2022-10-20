Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAW
Civil Rights pioneer to speak Oct. 25 in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1956, 12 black teenagers, who became known as “The Clinton 12,” attended the first integrated public high school in Tennessee. Before that, the students were told to go to school 20 miles away. On Oct. 25, one of those students will share her...
Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
Cross country runners race to qualify for state
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Nine area teams qualified for state cross country, while many other athletes punched their ticket to the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. At the Pacelli and SPASH cross country sectional, both D1 boys and girls took to the course. In D1 girls, Sara...
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
Wilke’s Dairy Farm bouncing back from tough pumpkin harvest last year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of the year when families come out to local farms to grab their favorite pumpkin. After a rough 2021, Wilke’s Dairy Farm in Wausau says they’re seeing a fruitful harvest. “This is probably one of the best crops we’ve had....
First EV charging station in Marshfield installed at Wildwood Park
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As part of a program by General Motors, electric vehicle owners passing through the Marshfield area now have another option to charge their vehicles. GM’s goal is to install 40,000 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural, and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
D.C. Everest, Newman, Marathon volleyball advance to regional finals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH, Newman Catholic and Marathon volleyball picked up wins in their respective regional semifinals to advance to the regional finals. D.C. Everest jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead over SPASH before the Panthers came back in set three. After stealing that set, the Evergreens won the fourth set, 25-23, to win the match and advance to play Chippewa Falls.
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14. Game of the Week. In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out...
Northwestern Ave. in Weston to close on Oct. 25 for culvert replacement
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The village of Weston will be closing Northwestern Avenue to all through traffic for the replacement of a cross culvert located approximately one mile west of County Road X/ Camp Phillips Road. The road closure is expected to happen Oct. 25-27. The culvert is located approximately...
First Alert Weather: Warm Sunday, much needed rain early in the work week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are moving toward the later stages of October and the days of warm weather will become less likely in the weeks ahead. No less, Sunday is the day to take advantage of the sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, along with a southerly breeze. Highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.
