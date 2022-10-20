Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
Pa.-N.J. train track was to be out of service before workers were hit, killed: authorities
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say two construction workers struck and killed by a train this month on a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania were on a track that was supposed to have been taken out of service for planned concrete work. The National Transportation Safety Board...
Penn State Health and UPMC’s new locations, other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has launched a virtual intensive care unit program, plans to launch a subscription-based virtual service and has opened a new hospital in Lancaster County. Sadler Health and Select Medical plan to open new locations in renovated facilities on the West Shore.
Pa. school district to get electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses that drive about 6,000 miles a day.
Fall foliage peak about to fade across much of Pennsylvania: weekly state report
The last chance for autumn leaf-peeping in 2022 in Pennsylvania is almost upon us, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report for October 20-26. About about half the state described as “starting to fade,” and most of the rest – primarily the Appalachian Mountains portion – is in the “best color” phase.
PPL Customers To Experience Default Service Rate Change
PPL Customers should expect changes starting on December 1 pending PPL’s bi-yearly update. Pennsylvania State | Pennsylvania Power & Light (PPL) announced that the default service rate of 12.366¢/kWh will be changed on December 1, 2022, as per its biyearly update.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
Woman arrested after crashing car into Susquehanna Twp. home: police
A woman has been arrested after crashing her vehicle into a residence in Susquehanna Township early Saturday morning, according to police. Kennedy Jackson-Foucher, 22, was arrested after Lower Paxton Township police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on her Ford Fusion at Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Man pleads guilty to murdering landlord days before trial begins
A 35-year-old York County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his landlord last year, according to the York Dispatch. Brian Peters, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Thursday, days ahead of his trial for the killing. Peters killed Robert...
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
5 arrested for allegedly fraudulently buying dogs from Lancaster Co. breeders, reselling them: AG
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Five people from the Philadelphia area were arrested for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. An investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police found that the people allegedly used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit currency to […]
Kidnapper Of 2-Year-Old Girl From RI Captured On I-81 In Central PA: Police
A 24-year-old Rhode Island dad was jailed and a two-year-old girl reunited with her proper caregiver after police in Central Pennsylvania found them riding on I-81 last week, authorities said. A massive search was launched for the child and her dad, Jordan McClure, before Pennsylvania State Police spotted the suspect's...
This little native shrub ends the year in a blaze of glory: George’s Plant Pick of the Week
Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Ground Hug is a dwarf version of the Pennsylvania native black chokeberry bush, offering this shrub’s multi-season interest in a compact package. Plants flower white in spring, then the...
Scott Perry does not have Pennsylvania constituents’ best interest in mind | PennLive letters
So you think Scott Perry has his Pennsylvania constituents’ best interest in mind? Think again. Scott Perry voted against the following legislation to help Americans. - NO to Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act of 2021. - NO to Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. - NO to Infrastructure. - NO to...
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
Man's body found submerged inside vehicle in Neshaminy Creek
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 56-year-old man's body was found inside a vehicle that submerged in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner's Office announced. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Totem Lane in Bensalem.At around noon, fire departments and rescue crews located the vehicle in the water. The man's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified. Bristol Township Police are investigating the incident.
Pennsylvania supply chain collaboration enhances patient care | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are watching with great sympathy as Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Home to one of the most catastrophic floods in U.S. history, the Johnstown Flood, we know all too well the variety of occurrences that can disrupt our daily lives. Even early snowstorms or prolonged power outages wreak havoc on us both personally and community wide.
