Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
Grant money available for Columbia nonprofits promoting tourism, dining in the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is making money available to non-profit organizations that promote tourism and dining in the city. Applications for Hospitality Tax (H-Tax) Grant Funding to support nonprofits' organization and their projects and events are now being accepted -- the deadline to submit an application is noon, Friday, October 28, 2022.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Columbia holds update on Rapid Shelter, project to launch in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding an update about the Rapid Shelter construction project. The update comes after the city announced the hiring of a Director of Homeless Services and a Homeless Services Project Manager. The project is aimed at creating small single unit dwellings to...
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
Richland County continues re-zoning discussions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County scheduled discussions about several rezoning projects for Tuesday evening. One of those projects could mean more housing. Multiple items from the September Richland County re-zoning will be reappearing on this month's agenda. Some projects are headed for a second reading like the re-zoning...
'We’re ready, everyone sees it': More development on Columbia's North Main corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Dana Myers opened Main Street Bakery on North Main street in 2010, the area looked completely different. "There was like two lanes of traffic, traffic wasn’t as busy as it is now," said Myers. According to North Columbia Business Association, at least three new...
Hampton Street apartment fire in downtown Columbia leaves 9 displaced, none injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews were called out to control a blaze in the 1800 block of Hampton Street in Columbia around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted out that the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The fire caused heavy smoke and fire in...
Richland County Development Committee looking to hold absentee landlords accountable
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Development and Services Committee voted to send an ordinance about absentee landlords to the county council. The proposed ordinance requires rental property owners to register the property in the Richland database. The owner of the rental property in Richland county must give the...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia
A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
WLTX.com
Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WLTX.com
What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
WIS-TV
Prisma Health announces CEO appointment to Columbia hospitals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health announced Tuesday that a new CEO has been appointed to serve several Columbia area hospitals. Anthony Jackson is appointed as the chief executive officer at Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Jackson comes to the position with three decades of experience in the healthcare industry. He is a native of Aiken and most recently served as the senior vice president and chief operating officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare system in Charleston.
yourislandnews.com
All they wanna do is Zoom-a-Zoom-Zoom-Zoom
It is Tuesday, and I’m at the Springhill Suites Hotel in Columbia. This morning I’ve had my complimentary coffee, but the TV monitor is not working, so there is no (complimentary) news from Ukraine. As I sit and write, sleep-addled folks wander into the breakfast area and shovel...
How your commute could be impacted by Leesburg Road expansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tonya Lawson has lived on Leesburg Road for about two years. When she moved into her home, she had heard rumors about the road expansion. But Lawson said she was surprised when crews showed up in April to begin the work. She is losing about 15...
coladaily.com
Looking for a job? Cora Care is hiring
Midlands area residents who want a job where they can truly make a difference in someone’s life every day might find what they’re looking for at Cora Care. “Cora Care provides nonmedical in-home care for seniors or anyone who needs just a little extra help at home,” says owner Melissa Sprouse Browne. “We provide assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, and grooming, transferring — say someone has trouble getting in and out of a chair or in and out of bed, we can help with that.”
Lexington County releases their first ever economic development report
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Economic growth is looking up in Lexington County. Local leaders just released their first annual report of progress made over the course of the last fiscal year. Opportunity awaits in Lexington County. That's a big take away leaders of the area's economic development department and committee...
Sumter Master Gardeners prep Chocolate Garden for winter
SUMTER, S.C. — At Swan Lake Iris Gardens, the Sumter County Master Gardeners brought their shovels and they’re digging in to get the Chocolate Garden ready for winter. Sheryn Lavanish became a master gardener in 2008. "I love flowers! I love the color, I love the scent, I...
Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg. Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week. “Pretty much check it all out,...
The city of Camden Downtown Redevelopment report, here's what's inside.
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden City Council met Tuesday afternoon and at the top was a review of quarterly reports from 12 different entities, one of which is the Downtown Redevelopment. Based on the report a new shopping center is at the center of a new business boom in Camden,...
Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff
CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 3