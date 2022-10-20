Midlands area residents who want a job where they can truly make a difference in someone’s life every day might find what they’re looking for at Cora Care. “Cora Care provides nonmedical in-home care for seniors or anyone who needs just a little extra help at home,” says owner Melissa Sprouse Browne. “We provide assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, and grooming, transferring — say someone has trouble getting in and out of a chair or in and out of bed, we can help with that.”

