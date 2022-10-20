ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County continues re-zoning discussions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County scheduled discussions about several rezoning projects for Tuesday evening. One of those projects could mean more housing. Multiple items from the September Richland County re-zoning will be reappearing on this month's agenda. Some projects are headed for a second reading like the re-zoning...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia

A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health announces CEO appointment to Columbia hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health announced Tuesday that a new CEO has been appointed to serve several Columbia area hospitals. Anthony Jackson is appointed as the chief executive officer at Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Jackson comes to the position with three decades of experience in the healthcare industry. He is a native of Aiken and most recently served as the senior vice president and chief operating officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare system in Charleston.
COLUMBIA, SC
yourislandnews.com

All they wanna do is Zoom-a-Zoom-Zoom-Zoom

It is Tuesday, and I’m at the Springhill Suites Hotel in Columbia. This morning I’ve had my complimentary coffee, but the TV monitor is not working, so there is no (complimentary) news from Ukraine. As I sit and write, sleep-addled folks wander into the breakfast area and shovel...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Looking for a job? Cora Care is hiring

Midlands area residents who want a job where they can truly make a difference in someone’s life every day might find what they’re looking for at Cora Care. “Cora Care provides nonmedical in-home care for seniors or anyone who needs just a little extra help at home,” says owner Melissa Sprouse Browne. “We provide assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, and grooming, transferring — say someone has trouble getting in and out of a chair or in and out of bed, we can help with that.”
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff

CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

