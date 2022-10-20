ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K-Fox 95.5

Ellen Trout Zoo Boo Is On In Lufkin, Texas

Night one of the Ellen Trout Zoo Boo was a big success, and there is another night of fun awaiting at the Zoo tonight. Night two is usually an even bigger night, since everyone is out at various area high school football games on Friday. If you weren't able to...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school

The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reports two men in a SUV reported stolen in the Dallas area were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in Lufkin. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, of Channelview is charged with second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance. Bryan...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin

One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Following a campaign event in Longview on Wednesday night, KLTV 7 was given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. KLTV 7 news anchor Blake Holland conducted the interview, just as he did with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 5 in Tyler.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152. According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside. Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash

The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains. Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School’s head football coach Ricklan Holmes said his team hopes to continue on the road to playoffs with a victory over Lufkin this Friday. “Got to take care of Lufkin first,” Holmes said. “One game at a time, one district at a time, just looking forward we played a complete game last week, if we can continue to build on that as a team, as a staff, I feel like we are going to put ourselves in a position to do what we said we were going to do which is make the playoffs.”
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy