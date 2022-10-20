Read full article on original website
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer ordered to stand trial
There is enough evidence to send a man to trial after he shot and injured an anti-abortion volunteer in September, a judge decided Wednesday.
WILX-TV
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose. According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
‘It was stupid:’ Man said he accidentally shot Right to Life volunteer, 83
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man told state police he accidentally shot an 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer while trying to knock a clipboard out of her hand with a gun. “It was stupid, from the start,” Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, told investigators.
Death of 46-year-old man in Grand Rapids ruled a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the killing of a 46-year-old man found dead Thursday morning. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, but authorities have not shared how he died. Police say they found the victim, identified as Santino Ysasi,...
Fox17
Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
Grand Rapids Police: Drunk driver dragged bicyclist for more than a mile in deadly hit-skip
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Court documents filed against a Grand Rapids man share details about how detectives connected him to the deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist. Trevon Poe, 27, is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing death as well as leaving the scene of the accident during...
abc12.com
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
Jordan Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found in a rental home she owns in Bancroft. Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County. Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving...
Man, 23, arrested for assaulting Walker police officers
WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday evening on multiple charges, including assaulting two police officers. Investigators say the assault came after officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. about a man reckless driving on Walker Avenue near 3 Mile Road. One of...
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Branch Co.
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an overnight two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. According to MSP, the crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday. A 45-year-old female from Burton, Michigan, identified as Mollie Salina Royce, was headed...
‘There really could be an unhinged psychopath’: GRPD warns unhoused community
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at the former Saint James Church Friday evening to say their goodbyes to Santino Ysasi.
Police urge homeless people to use shelters, ‘buddy system’ after killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are urging homeless people to use shelters at night or the “buddy system” after a man was found dead this week on Bridge Street NW. The Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, is working with Grand Rapids police Major Case Team to develop leads in the killing of 46-year-old Santino “Taco” Ysasi.
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
1 injured following shooting at apartment complex near GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person is injured following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patroling the area near the 10,000 block of the Lodge Alpine Student Living Center in Allendale Township when deputies heard multiple gunshots.
'People want to erase me from the face of the earth' | Police release 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano before his family's disappearance
FREMONT, Michigan — Fremont Police have released the 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the same day he and his family were last seen. During the call to Fremont dispatch around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Cirigliano says he needs immediate police protection regarding information he had about September 11.
14 drug dealers arrested in Heartside Park operation
In a months-long investigation and operation, GRPD says officers arrested 14 people who exclusively dealt drugs at Heartside Park.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
TIMELINE: Tracking the Cirigliano family's disappearance
FREMONT, Michigan — Nearly a week since a West Michigan family of four went missing, the search continues. There are still many questions surrounding the Cirigliano family's disappearance, but new information continues to be uncovered. 13 ON YOUR SIDE compiled a timeline of the family's last known whereabouts and...
