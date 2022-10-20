ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Odessa, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 23, arrested for assaulting Walker police officers

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday evening on multiple charges, including assaulting two police officers. Investigators say the assault came after officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. about a man reckless driving on Walker Avenue near 3 Mile Road. One of...
WALKER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured following shooting at apartment complex near GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person is injured following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patroling the area near the 10,000 block of the Lodge Alpine Student Living Center in Allendale Township when deputies heard multiple gunshots.
ALLENDALE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'People want to erase me from the face of the earth' | Police release 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano before his family's disappearance

FREMONT, Michigan — Fremont Police have released the 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the same day he and his family were last seen. During the call to Fremont dispatch around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Cirigliano says he needs immediate police protection regarding information he had about September 11.
FREMONT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
GULLIVER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TIMELINE: Tracking the Cirigliano family's disappearance

FREMONT, Michigan — Nearly a week since a West Michigan family of four went missing, the search continues. There are still many questions surrounding the Cirigliano family's disappearance, but new information continues to be uncovered. 13 ON YOUR SIDE compiled a timeline of the family's last known whereabouts and...
FREMONT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy