WLUC
St. Vincent de Paul begins its renovations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 52 years, the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Marquette is getting a facelift. Store Committee Chairperson Dan Trotochaud noticed the store’s old donation process was insufficient. It was then that he decided that an assembly line would be ideal however the renovations don’t stop there.
UPMATTERS
One person dead in Marquette house fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after a house fire at 511 W Magnetic Street Friday evening. Marquette City Fire Department says that it was coming from the first floor of a two-story house. First Due engine reported fire on the first floor of a two-story residence. A three-man crew made entry with a 1.75” attack line and got a good knock down on the fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Wednesday bomb threat under investigation at Michigan Upper Peninsula High School
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A bomb threat remains under investigation after Escanaba Area Public Schools went into a soft lockdown on Wednesday. According to Escanaba Public Safety (EPS), Delta County Central Dispatch received a call at 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19 from a person claiming a bomb may have been planted at Escanaba High School.
WLUC
Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was sentenced to eight years and 36 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Emery entered a plea to one count of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury. Additionally, her plea included four counts of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.
