ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Where to stock up on firewood to heat your Michigan home this winter

‘Tis the season for cozying up to a crackling woodstove or fireplace -- but firewood may be a bit harder to find in Michigan this year. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, loggers have shifted their attention to harvesting building-friendly softwood trees this year. When combined with competing demands for firewood-friendly hardwood material, fuelwood supplies are coming up shorter than usual in some areas, the DNR said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s No. 1 Dessert Might Surprise You

Michigan has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Mitten’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy