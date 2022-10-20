Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
A missing family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home, police confirmed.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Does My Auto Insurance Cover Hitting a Deer in Michigan?
It is the time of year when the deer are moving and unfortunately there are also a lot of car-deer crashes on the roadways. If you hit a deer, will your auto insurance cover the costs of repairing your vehicle?. How Many Car Deer Crashes Are There Each Year?. According...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Michigan peak fall color: Where it will be outstanding this weekend
The zone of peak fall color continues to expand south and please the eyes more than expected. The area of peak fall color as of Thursday, October 20, covered the eastern Upper Peninsula and all of the northern half of Lower Michigan. The southern half of Lower Michigan has rapidly...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Where to stock up on firewood to heat your Michigan home this winter
‘Tis the season for cozying up to a crackling woodstove or fireplace -- but firewood may be a bit harder to find in Michigan this year. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, loggers have shifted their attention to harvesting building-friendly softwood trees this year. When combined with competing demands for firewood-friendly hardwood material, fuelwood supplies are coming up shorter than usual in some areas, the DNR said.
Tv20detroit.com
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan
As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Best ‘Secret Places’ in the U.S. to View Fall Foliage
Fall is definitely upon us in Michigan, and that means it’s time to start planning out your fall foliage travels. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of incredible spots to take in the colorful fall leaves. We’re really lucky, in that sense, so have such a beautiful autumn landscape.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s No. 1 Dessert Might Surprise You
Michigan has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Mitten’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Anti-proposal 3 ad faces backlash over alleged misinformation
A new anti-Proposal 3 ad is being called 'false' and 'defamatory,' but those behind it are standing their ground.
Comments / 0