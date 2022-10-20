ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Cider Mills: 10 Magical Destinations

It’s a prime time to visit a cider mill in Michigan. It’s crazy to think about, but we’re actually getting to the end of the season for visiting your favorite cider mill, so get out there and enjoy it now, while you can. This weekend, I’m going to a cider mill right after I finished writing this post, actually. I’ve already been to two cider mills this year, but two is never enough, especially when it’s beautiful weather out, like it is this weekend across Michigan.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Where to stock up on firewood to heat your Michigan home this winter

‘Tis the season for cozying up to a crackling woodstove or fireplace -- but firewood may be a bit harder to find in Michigan this year. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, loggers have shifted their attention to harvesting building-friendly softwood trees this year. When combined with competing demands for firewood-friendly hardwood material, fuelwood supplies are coming up shorter than usual in some areas, the DNR said.
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?

I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage

DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
2022 Voters' guide: Michigan

Michigan could capture America's attention Nov. 8, as several candidates running for statewide office are among hundreds of Republican candidates nationwide who do not accept President Joe Biden's election win as legitimate. Driving the news: GOP candidates across the state are focusing on high inflation, while Democrats are vowing to protect abortion and access to reproductive health care.Voting in Detroit: Polls are open on Election Day 7am–8pm. In-person early voting is available until Nov. 7 at 4pm. Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.Those who request an absentee ballot can return it...
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Michigan will settle 2015 unemployment false fraud lawsuit for $20 million

The state of Michigan has reached a $20-million settlement in a class action lawsuit from unemployment claimants who were wrongly accused of fraud, resulting in the seizure of their property without the right to be heard. The lawsuit, Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance Agency, was filed in 2015 and argued that the state's automated jobless system, called MiDAS, falsely accused thousands of Michigan residents of fraud, resulting in the seizure of paychecks, income tax refunds and other assets. ...
New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan

The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018

Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
