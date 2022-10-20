Read full article on original website
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Cider Mills: 10 Magical Destinations
It’s a prime time to visit a cider mill in Michigan. It’s crazy to think about, but we’re actually getting to the end of the season for visiting your favorite cider mill, so get out there and enjoy it now, while you can. This weekend, I’m going to a cider mill right after I finished writing this post, actually. I’ve already been to two cider mills this year, but two is never enough, especially when it’s beautiful weather out, like it is this weekend across Michigan.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan peak fall color: Where it will be outstanding this weekend
The zone of peak fall color continues to expand south and please the eyes more than expected. The area of peak fall color as of Thursday, October 20, covered the eastern Upper Peninsula and all of the northern half of Lower Michigan. The southern half of Lower Michigan has rapidly...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Where to stock up on firewood to heat your Michigan home this winter
‘Tis the season for cozying up to a crackling woodstove or fireplace -- but firewood may be a bit harder to find in Michigan this year. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, loggers have shifted their attention to harvesting building-friendly softwood trees this year. When combined with competing demands for firewood-friendly hardwood material, fuelwood supplies are coming up shorter than usual in some areas, the DNR said.
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
wrif.com
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?
I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage
DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
2022 Voters' guide: Michigan
Michigan could capture America's attention Nov. 8, as several candidates running for statewide office are among hundreds of Republican candidates nationwide who do not accept President Joe Biden's election win as legitimate. Driving the news: GOP candidates across the state are focusing on high inflation, while Democrats are vowing to protect abortion and access to reproductive health care.Voting in Detroit: Polls are open on Election Day 7am–8pm. In-person early voting is available until Nov. 7 at 4pm. Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.Those who request an absentee ballot can return it...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Meijer offers discounts on produce to help stretch $95 food aid from state
Grocery bills continue to be inflated with high food prices, but state aid and retailer discounts aim to stretch Michiganders’ dollar. The 1.3 million Michigan residents who receive payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive an additional $95 intended as grocery aid this month. Additional food assistance...
Michigan will settle 2015 unemployment false fraud lawsuit for $20 million
The state of Michigan has reached a $20-million settlement in a class action lawsuit from unemployment claimants who were wrongly accused of fraud, resulting in the seizure of their property without the right to be heard. The lawsuit, Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance Agency, was filed in 2015 and argued that the state's automated jobless system, called MiDAS, falsely accused thousands of Michigan residents of fraud, resulting in the seizure of paychecks, income tax refunds and other assets. ...
WLUC
Michigan voters to decide future of state abortion rights with Proposal 3
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution if passed. It is one of three non-partisan proposals on the ballot for Michigan voters this election season, alongside Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. As it reads on the ballot, Proposal 3 would:. Establish a...
wkar.org
New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan
The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
Anti-proposal 3 ad faces backlash over alleged misinformation
A new anti-Proposal 3 ad is being called 'false' and 'defamatory,' but those behind it are standing their ground.
Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018
Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
