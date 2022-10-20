Asheville – The Asheville City Council voted in favor of “Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinances.” Specifically, they approved two things. The first was “a prohibition on plastic bags for curbside leaf litter collection.” The second constituted giving staff marching orders, “to work to further address public input on regulation of plastic bags at point of sale and expanded polystyrene disposable foodware products.” In other words, they are moving toward banning the use of reusable plastic bags at checkout counters and plastic products at carryout counters. Additional phases of this initiative, of course, are to be expected.

