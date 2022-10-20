ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022

Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

What is the quintessential WNC dish?

It was sometime during that slow, gray period right before Valentine’s Day 2020 — back when we all still imagined the coming year might be something less awful than the devastating global dumpster fire it soon proved to be — that I first read about Knoxville, Tenn.’s steamed hoagies.
ASHEVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC

The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
bpr.org

Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot

Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
tribpapers.com

Asheville Phases in Single-Use Plastic Ban

Asheville – The Asheville City Council voted in favor of “Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinances.” Specifically, they approved two things. The first was “a prohibition on plastic bags for curbside leaf litter collection.” The second constituted giving staff marching orders, “to work to further address public input on regulation of plastic bags at point of sale and expanded polystyrene disposable foodware products.” In other words, they are moving toward banning the use of reusable plastic bags at checkout counters and plastic products at carryout counters. Additional phases of this initiative, of course, are to be expected.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Missing: 17-year-old girl last seen in Ellenboro, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl and asking for the public's help. Officials said Gracie Elaine Mull, age 17, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, between 4-5 p.m. along Asheland Drive, Ellenboro. She's described as 5'4" tall...
ELLENBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: The collagen craze, what's all the hype?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s yet another trend to add to your list: collagen. Promising younger-looking skin and flexible joints — Consumer Reports says this craze may actually have some benefits and reveals what the collagen fuss is all about. Thousands of U.S. consumers spent $222 million...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
my40.tv

Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

