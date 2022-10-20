Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022
Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
my40.tv
'We knew they were close,' people said of shots that killed mountain educator
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools officials said longtime educator Lambert Wilson was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. Wilson taught at Whittier Elementary and then was principal at East Elementary in Swain County before retiring in 2006.
Mountain Xpress
What is the quintessential WNC dish?
It was sometime during that slow, gray period right before Valentine’s Day 2020 — back when we all still imagined the coming year might be something less awful than the devastating global dumpster fire it soon proved to be — that I first read about Knoxville, Tenn.’s steamed hoagies.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC
The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
my40.tv
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-21-22
WLOS/My40 — There are only TWO games left in the 2022 season of Friday Night Rivals. Join us Friday in the second to last game when the Blue Devils of Brevard hit the road and travel to Hendersonville to take on the Bearcats. The 4-4 Blue Devils are in...
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
bpr.org
Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot
Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
WSET
Hendersonville letter carrier possibly saves man's life after noticing mail left untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a Hendersonville man’s life after he noticed the man's mail went untouched for a day. “As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Joshua Smith...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Phases in Single-Use Plastic Ban
Asheville – The Asheville City Council voted in favor of “Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinances.” Specifically, they approved two things. The first was “a prohibition on plastic bags for curbside leaf litter collection.” The second constituted giving staff marching orders, “to work to further address public input on regulation of plastic bags at point of sale and expanded polystyrene disposable foodware products.” In other words, they are moving toward banning the use of reusable plastic bags at checkout counters and plastic products at carryout counters. Additional phases of this initiative, of course, are to be expected.
my40.tv
Crews battle structure fire on property of popular Candler wedding venue
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
my40.tv
Missing: 17-year-old girl last seen in Ellenboro, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl and asking for the public's help. Officials said Gracie Elaine Mull, age 17, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, between 4-5 p.m. along Asheland Drive, Ellenboro. She's described as 5'4" tall...
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
my40.tv
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: The collagen craze, what's all the hype?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s yet another trend to add to your list: collagen. Promising younger-looking skin and flexible joints — Consumer Reports says this craze may actually have some benefits and reveals what the collagen fuss is all about. Thousands of U.S. consumers spent $222 million...
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in organized theft ring in North Carolina
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
my40.tv
UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
WLOS.com
Worsening drought conditions spark Macon County fire, others across mountains
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Dry conditions are sparking fires across the mountains. The North Carolina Forest Service responded to the Snow Hill Falls fire in Macon County Thursday night, Oct. 20. It grew to 15 acres, but the state forest service says it has now been contained. Officials...
13 guns, 400 pounds of drugs, and $40k cash: North Carolina drug dealer arrested
Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
