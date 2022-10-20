The Miami football program started the season ranked No. 16 and moved as far up as No. 13 in the country before watching its season unravel in front of them. Miami is now sitting at 3-4 and coming off of a 45-21 blowout loss at home to Duke in which the Blue Devils scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. The 28 unanswered points weren’t even the entire story, however. The Hurricanes also gave up the ball eight times — three interceptions and five lost fumbles. So, what’s next for Miami? It’s just the first season for head coach Mario Cristobal, but this...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO