Stephen A. Smith goes in on LeBron James for helping get rid of championship shooters for Russell Westbrook
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith did not hold back on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James following the team’s 0-2 start to the 2022-23 season. Smith criticized James for the Russell Westbrook trade that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”
NBA fans blasted Ja Morant and Co. as they suffered an embarrassing 41-point defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers lose to Clippers despite good games from LeBron and Anthony Davis
The Lakers lost to the Clippers 103-97 in their home opener to start the season off 0-2 once again. The Lakers started the game with back-to-back threes from Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James. Patrick Beverly was engaged and effective, blocking a Paul George jumper while Kawhi Leonard watched from the bench, already on a minutes restriction. After that, things went downhill quickly. Starting 2-of-2 from three, the Lakers ended the first quarter 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. John Wall was literally perfect coming off the bench, going 4-of-4 and dropping 8 points. After one, the Lakers trailed 35-23 despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing nine minutes in the quarter.
Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee's Culture
Devin Booker gave high priase to the Golden State Warriors
Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
Rockets Game 2 Notebook: Stephen Silas Draws Inspiration From Ja Morant And Grizzlies
After Ja Morant scored 49 points in the Grizzlies' win over the Houston Rockets, coach Stephen Silas is hoping to replicate Memphis' success amid their own rebuild.
Lakers News: Doug McKain's Player Grades For Clippers Loss
Unpacking an uneven Lakers performance.
ACC News: Miami’s season going downhill as free-fall continues
The Miami football program started the season ranked No. 16 and moved as far up as No. 13 in the country before watching its season unravel in front of them. Miami is now sitting at 3-4 and coming off of a 45-21 blowout loss at home to Duke in which the Blue Devils scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. The 28 unanswered points weren’t even the entire story, however. The Hurricanes also gave up the ball eight times — three interceptions and five lost fumbles. So, what’s next for Miami? It’s just the first season for head coach Mario Cristobal, but this...
Detroit Lions interception curiously not reviewed vs. Dallas Cowboys
Another referee controversy in Texas? It seems to only, and always, happen to the Detroit Lions. In the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Lions quarterback Jared Goff's deep pass was intercepted by Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. However, the ball seemed to hit the ground...
Major Update Given on Dak Prescott's Injury Status
Here is the latest health status on Dak Prescott going into their Week 6 matchup vs. the 1-4 Detroit Lions.
