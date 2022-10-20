ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Rumson, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Manasquan High School soccer team will have a game with Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

Manasquan High School
Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

