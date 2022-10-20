ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 15

Crossfire Hurricane
6d ago

I have to admit that I was the most impressed by Johnson during the debate. She came across as the least pandering of the three candidates. I don’t like the Democrat or the Republican candidates at all and am now probably going to waste my vote on Johnson.

3
Readers respond: Abortion fears aren’t alarmist

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade, we live in a country where one in three women no longer have control over their bodies. Here in Oregon, Idaho’s near-total abortion ban is forcing Eastern Oregonians to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest provider in Bend or remain pregnant.
Republicans gain edge in Oregon’s 5th District race, report says

The Oregon Republican running for a hotly contested 5th District seat in Congress has broken ahead of her Democratic opponent, according to a prominent national election forecaster. The nonpartisan University of Virginia Center for Politics changed its rating of the 5th Congressional District race from a “tossup” to “leans Republican”...
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
Readers respond: Measure 114 targets law-abiding citizens

The main problem with the “Reduction of Gun Violence Act” – Ballot Measure 114 – is it doesn’t address violent crime. That’s because it ignores criminals who break the law and instead penalizes law-abiding citizens. A recent survey commissioned by the Oregon District Attorneys Association revealed 55% of Oregonians feel less safe than they did just two years ago. It’s easy to understand why. Oregon courts and elected officials continue releasing criminals back onto the streets while passing new legislation that only restricts the rights of good people who need to be able to defend themselves.
Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy

The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
Oregon wildfire season ends in most of state

With cooler weather, increased precipitation, and more rain in the forecast, most of Oregon is officially done with fire season. All except for two fire districts throughout the state have ended their seasons, said Jessica Prakke, spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The remaining two are in areas with drier weather, Prakke said. The Southwest Oregon District lowered its fire danger to “low” on Sunday, she said, and the Coos Forest Protective Association estimates it will end its fire season this weekend.
Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112

Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
‘I unreservedly apologize’

As editor of The Oregonian, the current leader of the newsroom, I unreservedly apologize to our readers and our community for the racism in this newspaper and the legacy it leaves. For decades following its founding as a daily in 1861, The Oregonian promoted racist and xenophobic views. Editorials and...
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs

Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast? Meet the Trail Blazer-turned-innkeeper who can show him around

Damian Lillard routinely goes coast-to-coast, but city-to-coast? Not yet. You mean the man with unlimited range has never made it over … the Coast Range? It’s true. The Portland Trail Blazers star regularly dons a superhero cape but knows not of capes Kiwanda, Lookout, Perpetua or Meares. He is revered for his end-of-game stones but, well, let’s just say there’s a place called Twin Rocks that he’s never seen.
