Crossfire Hurricane
6d ago
I have to admit that I was the most impressed by Johnson during the debate. She came across as the least pandering of the three candidates. I don’t like the Democrat or the Republican candidates at all and am now probably going to waste my vote on Johnson.
Pivotal state Senate race in Clackamas County features near-record spending, TV ads
One of the most pivotal, big money state Senate races in Oregon is in Clackamas County – in a dramatically redrawn district covering most of Oregon City, Gladstone, Clackamas and Happy Valley. Both candidates – incumbent Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, and his challenger, Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone –...
Oregon governor candidates: Would they end Oregon’s moratorium on the death penalty?
Oregon has not executed anyone on death row for a quarter century, largely because the state’s two most recent Democratic governors placed a moratorium on capital punishment. That could change under Oregon’s next governor, if voters elect Republican Christine Drazan or unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Both women noted that...
Oregon governor candidates: What would they do to improve academic outcomes for K-12 students?
Oregon’s next governor could bring major changes to the state’s public schools, after eight years during which Gov. Kate Brown allowed districts broad latitude on spending with little accountability as many continued to deliver mediocre results. During the pandemic, Brown allowed schools to remain closed longer than those...
Readers respond: Abortion fears aren’t alarmist
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade, we live in a country where one in three women no longer have control over their bodies. Here in Oregon, Idaho’s near-total abortion ban is forcing Eastern Oregonians to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest provider in Bend or remain pregnant.
Republicans gain edge in Oregon’s 5th District race, report says
The Oregon Republican running for a hotly contested 5th District seat in Congress has broken ahead of her Democratic opponent, according to a prominent national election forecaster. The nonpartisan University of Virginia Center for Politics changed its rating of the 5th Congressional District race from a “tossup” to “leans Republican”...
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally
Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
Readers respond: Measure 114 targets law-abiding citizens
The main problem with the “Reduction of Gun Violence Act” – Ballot Measure 114 – is it doesn’t address violent crime. That’s because it ignores criminals who break the law and instead penalizes law-abiding citizens. A recent survey commissioned by the Oregon District Attorneys Association revealed 55% of Oregonians feel less safe than they did just two years ago. It’s easy to understand why. Oregon courts and elected officials continue releasing criminals back onto the streets while passing new legislation that only restricts the rights of good people who need to be able to defend themselves.
State Sen. Bill Kennemer declines to take down TV campaign ad despite pleas from murdered woman’s family
Oregon political ads are getting increasingly negative, with less than two weeks until Election Day. For one Oregon woman, an attack ad in a Portland-area legislative race is painfully personal. Ellie Forness, whose mother was brutally beaten to death five years ago, believes a state senator is capitalizing on her...
Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy
The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
Portland-area schools deploy extra efforts as test results peg Oregon’s academic slide as among worst in nation
Some Oregon schools have added more hours of math instruction, offered teachers more training or switched to what they say are more effective math textbooks or reading series as they strive to make up for learning lost during the pandemic. Districts are showing varying levels of readiness, however, to help...
Oregon wildfire season ends in most of state
With cooler weather, increased precipitation, and more rain in the forecast, most of Oregon is officially done with fire season. All except for two fire districts throughout the state have ended their seasons, said Jessica Prakke, spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The remaining two are in areas with drier weather, Prakke said. The Southwest Oregon District lowered its fire danger to “low” on Sunday, she said, and the Coos Forest Protective Association estimates it will end its fire season this weekend.
Free mobile clinics expand access to medical and dental care in Oregon and Washington
Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told her about the free mobile clinics held regularly throughout Oregon and Washington.
Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112
Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
‘I unreservedly apologize’
As editor of The Oregonian, the current leader of the newsroom, I unreservedly apologize to our readers and our community for the racism in this newspaper and the legacy it leaves. For decades following its founding as a daily in 1861, The Oregonian promoted racist and xenophobic views. Editorials and...
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
How key Oregon athletes and coaches are handling NIL at the high school level
It hasn’t taken long for Oregon high school athletes to start capitalizing off the new name, image and likeness opportunities after a recent rule change from the Oregon School Activities Association. Last week, West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell made history as the first Oregon athletes to...
Darrell Brooks convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Wisconsin Christmas parade
A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory...
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast? Meet the Trail Blazer-turned-innkeeper who can show him around
Damian Lillard routinely goes coast-to-coast, but city-to-coast? Not yet. You mean the man with unlimited range has never made it over … the Coast Range? It’s true. The Portland Trail Blazers star regularly dons a superhero cape but knows not of capes Kiwanda, Lookout, Perpetua or Meares. He is revered for his end-of-game stones but, well, let’s just say there’s a place called Twin Rocks that he’s never seen.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard has never visited Oregon coast
Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast. Yes, the Portland Trail Blazers star has lived year-round in Oregon for 10 years, yet has never ventured west to check out the state’s beautiful coast line. “That’s not a lie, I’ve never been,” Lillard said Monday night, following the...
