Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

As warehouse vacancy tightens, city issues permit for Westside foundation

As industrial vacancy rates plummet to 3.3% and below in Jacksonville, the city issued a permit Oct. 18 for Pattillo Industrial Real Estate to build the foundation for a second speculative distribution center, called Building 3, along Imeson Road in West Jacksonville. Pattillo wants to build an almost 298,000-square-foot shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion

Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Elevation Lounge, 5611 Norwood Ave., contractor is MCM Building Enterprise Inc., office alteration, $16,500. Florida Georgia bleachers, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, contractor is DoxMi Holdings LLC, temporary seating/bleachers for the Oct 29, 2022, Florida Georgia game, $1.2 million. Industrial. Helow Properties Ltd., 2995 Mayport Road, contractor is Toney Construction...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northrop Grumman, city negotiating lease extension at Cecil Commerce Center

Northrop Grumman Storage Systems Corp. and the city are negotiating a three-year lease renewal for one of the global aerospace and U.S. military contractor’s aircraft repair support spaces at Cecil Commerce Center. An Oct. 18 memo from the city Office of Economic Development shows Northrop Grumman is asking the...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work

A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding

'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Starbucks and Circle K can build-out sites at Philips and Emerson

The city issued a permit for Elfrink Custom Construction Inc. to build-out a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks Coffee shop at 3725 Philips Highway at a project cost of $400,000. Ladson Construction Co. built the shell structure. The location is at southeast Philips Highway and Emerson Street. Across the street, Circle K Stores...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville

FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida unemployment falls to 2.5% in September

Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell in September with Northeast Florida businesses reporting strong growth in their payrolls. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.8% in August to 2.5% in September, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Oct. 21.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Doors officially open for chamber’s new Open Innovation Center

Innovation. It does a community good. And the Open Innovation Center at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in LaVilla is the place for that to happen. That was the message shared by leaders from JAX Chamber and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority at the facility’s Oct. 21 grand opening. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

