Jacksonville Daily Record
As warehouse vacancy tightens, city issues permit for Westside foundation
As industrial vacancy rates plummet to 3.3% and below in Jacksonville, the city issued a permit Oct. 18 for Pattillo Industrial Real Estate to build the foundation for a second speculative distribution center, called Building 3, along Imeson Road in West Jacksonville. Pattillo wants to build an almost 298,000-square-foot shell...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion
Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Elevation Lounge, 5611 Norwood Ave., contractor is MCM Building Enterprise Inc., office alteration, $16,500. Florida Georgia bleachers, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, contractor is DoxMi Holdings LLC, temporary seating/bleachers for the Oct 29, 2022, Florida Georgia game, $1.2 million. Industrial. Helow Properties Ltd., 2995 Mayport Road, contractor is Toney Construction...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northrop Grumman, city negotiating lease extension at Cecil Commerce Center
Northrop Grumman Storage Systems Corp. and the city are negotiating a three-year lease renewal for one of the global aerospace and U.S. military contractor’s aircraft repair support spaces at Cecil Commerce Center. An Oct. 18 memo from the city Office of Economic Development shows Northrop Grumman is asking the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work
A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding
'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Starbucks and Circle K can build-out sites at Philips and Emerson
The city issued a permit for Elfrink Custom Construction Inc. to build-out a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks Coffee shop at 3725 Philips Highway at a project cost of $400,000. Ladson Construction Co. built the shell structure. The location is at southeast Philips Highway and Emerson Street. Across the street, Circle K Stores...
Jacksonville Daily Record
FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville
FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida unemployment falls to 2.5% in September
Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell in September with Northeast Florida businesses reporting strong growth in their payrolls. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.8% in August to 2.5% in September, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Oct. 21.
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinance
The Town of Orange Park’s planning and zoning board has voted to keep the current residential parking ordinance in place without changes. The vote was unanimous and is only a recommendation.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Doors officially open for chamber’s new Open Innovation Center
Innovation. It does a community good. And the Open Innovation Center at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in LaVilla is the place for that to happen. That was the message shared by leaders from JAX Chamber and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority at the facility’s Oct. 21 grand opening. The...
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
News4Jax.com
Volunteers keep assembly line on track, build 10K care packages for service members
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 volunteers from CSX and around the city teamed up Saturday with Operation Gratitude to provide care packages to deployed troops. They spent the morning at 121 Financial Ballpark, where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play, and created a one-of-a-kind assembly line. The 10,000 care...
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
First Coast News
How close is too close? Atlantic Beach woman wants cell phone tower relocated
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Most neighborhoods in Atlantic Beach are quiet and pristine, so when one resident noticed a cell phone tower being erected behind her backyard she started digging for answers. "It's so close," said Lisa Griffis as she looks over her backyard fence. "It's so close." That...
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Voter resource: Breaking down the 3 constitutional amendments on the November ballot
There are three constitutional amendments placed on the November ballot by Florida legislators this year. Election day is Nov. 8. Visit the Clay County elections website to find polling locations.Clay County Government.
See the photos: Oceanfront Amelia Island home sells for record-breaking $13M
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — A home has sold on what ONE Sotheby’s International Realty calls “the most prestigious street on Amelia Island.”. A seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 11,445-square-foot home with five levels sold this week on Ocean Club Drive for a little over $13 million, records show. >>> STREAM...
Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Leaders in Clay County hosted a meeting to discuss the bonded transportation program, where neighbors learned what’s next for future projects on county roads in the area. STORY: Deputies ask for help IDing man whose remains were found at Flagler County construction site.
