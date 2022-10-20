ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
idesignarch.com

Romantic Coastal Dream Villa with Lush Courtyard Oasis

This elegant villa in Palm Beach, Florida is a dream home with an exterior that features barrel-tile roof and a bevy of Bougainvillea. Just steps from the ocean, this enviable piece of real estate epitomizes the splendor and grace of Palm Beach’s coastal living. Originally crafted by legendary architect...
PALM BEACH, FL
Stuart Magazine

Spooky Read for Halloween

The Ghostly Tales of the Treasure Coast takes readers through a series of haunted secrets and ghoulish fun pulled right from local history The post Spooky Read for Halloween appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
FORT PIERCE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Flamingo Park announces holiday home tour

The Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association has announced the return of its Holiday Historic Home Tour, taking place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Since the inaugural tour in 1991, hosts have opened their homes, decorated for the holidays, to visitors from all around South Florida. Two pandemic years have intervened since the 26th home tour in 2019.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Election season is in full-swing, Jupiter welcomes a new restaurant

It's Thursday again, and that means it's time for this week's news roundup of what's going on around Jupiter. It's election season! We've been putting together election previews for a few weeks at The Post. If you feel insecure or unsure about voting and the process of voting, we have plenty of stories to help you navigate that. There is a general election roundup here, with links to stories about each race. We want those who plan to vote to show up to voting sites confident and informed!
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy