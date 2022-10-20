It's Thursday again, and that means it's time for this week's news roundup of what's going on around Jupiter. It's election season! We've been putting together election previews for a few weeks at The Post. If you feel insecure or unsure about voting and the process of voting, we have plenty of stories to help you navigate that. There is a general election roundup here, with links to stories about each race. We want those who plan to vote to show up to voting sites confident and informed!

JUPITER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO