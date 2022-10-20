Read full article on original website
Why isn't floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?
Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County.
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
More Floridians going solar since Hurricane Ian
The Solar United Neighbors co-op has over 50 new members who recently went solar following Hurricane Ian, hoping to deter a power outage in the event of another big storm.
idesignarch.com
Romantic Coastal Dream Villa with Lush Courtyard Oasis
This elegant villa in Palm Beach, Florida is a dream home with an exterior that features barrel-tile roof and a bevy of Bougainvillea. Just steps from the ocean, this enviable piece of real estate epitomizes the splendor and grace of Palm Beach’s coastal living. Originally crafted by legendary architect...
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
At the Table newsletter: 3 reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, here in PB County
Three reasons to plan a visit to Florida's oldest steakhouse, located right here in PB County. We’ve got a particularly meaty dining newsletter today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village
The Hallandale Beach destination will transform into Sleepy Hollow for its annual nighttime fright fest October 29 The post Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Spooky Read for Halloween
The Ghostly Tales of the Treasure Coast takes readers through a series of haunted secrets and ghoulish fun pulled right from local history The post Spooky Read for Halloween appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
floridaweekly.com
Flamingo Park announces holiday home tour
The Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association has announced the return of its Holiday Historic Home Tour, taking place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Since the inaugural tour in 1991, hosts have opened their homes, decorated for the holidays, to visitors from all around South Florida. Two pandemic years have intervened since the 26th home tour in 2019.
WJCL
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Florida beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video captured Tuesday shows sharks swimming along Singer Island in Riviera Beach, Florida. The person who captured the video said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Election season is in full-swing, Jupiter welcomes a new restaurant
It's Thursday again, and that means it's time for this week's news roundup of what's going on around Jupiter. It's election season! We've been putting together election previews for a few weeks at The Post. If you feel insecure or unsure about voting and the process of voting, we have plenty of stories to help you navigate that. There is a general election roundup here, with links to stories about each race. We want those who plan to vote to show up to voting sites confident and informed!
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida The post BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
cw34.com
Agents bust 4 trying to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewelry from FedEx van
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-county task force conducted a covert surveillance operation, targeting members of what's known as the South American Theft Group, and bringing back three men and a woman. Agents with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took part. They said members of the theft...
Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point
Whit’s Frozen Custard will open in Fort Lauderdale next year The post Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
Riviera Beach budget grows to $159.6 million with more money for police, fire and housing
Riviera Beach's $159.6 million budget for 2023 includes more money for police and fire services, as well as more money for the agency it uses for redevelopment and affordable housing. The budget, which went into effect on Oct. 1 and goes through Sept. 30, includes about $93.3 million in operating...
wqcs.org
Third Delay in Testing for Brightline; 110 MPH Speeds Now Set for Friday
Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Wednesday October 19, 2022: For the third time this week Brightline has delayed the start of testing its passenger trains in Martin and St. Lucie Counties at speeds up to 110 miles-per-hour. The private rail carrier initially announced the start of testing would be...
