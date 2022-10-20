ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
recordpatriot.com

Alexa Seifert celebrating fifth birthday

Alexa McKinley Seifert is celebrating her fifth birthday. She was born Oct. 26, 2017, the daughter of Caleb and Heather Seifert of Jacksonville. She has two siblings, Aiden, 9; and Adalyn, 7. Her grandparents are Mark and Pat Bentley of Winchester and Steve and Mary Jo Seifert of Jacksonville. Her great-grandparents are Vivian and Madge Bentley of Bluffs, Don Hopper of Jacksonville and the late Margaret Hopper.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida unemployment falls to 2.5% in September

Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell in September with Northeast Florida businesses reporting strong growth in their payrolls. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.8% in August to 2.5% in September, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Oct. 21.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion

Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Doors officially open for chamber’s new Open Innovation Center

Innovation. It does a community good. And the Open Innovation Center at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in LaVilla is the place for that to happen. That was the message shared by leaders from JAX Chamber and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority at the facility’s Oct. 21 grand opening. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville

FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Elevation Lounge, 5611 Norwood Ave., contractor is MCM Building Enterprise Inc., office alteration, $16,500. Florida Georgia bleachers, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, contractor is DoxMi Holdings LLC, temporary seating/bleachers for the Oct 29, 2022, Florida Georgia game, $1.2 million. Industrial. Helow Properties Ltd., 2995 Mayport Road, contractor is Toney Construction...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy