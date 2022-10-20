Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
First Coast News
Uber drivers bleed money in Jacksonville traffic
When Uber drivers are waiting to pick up in traffic, they aren't making any money. Event traffic in downtown Jacksonville exacerbates that problem.
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
recordpatriot.com
Alexa Seifert celebrating fifth birthday
Alexa McKinley Seifert is celebrating her fifth birthday. She was born Oct. 26, 2017, the daughter of Caleb and Heather Seifert of Jacksonville. She has two siblings, Aiden, 9; and Adalyn, 7. Her grandparents are Mark and Pat Bentley of Winchester and Steve and Mary Jo Seifert of Jacksonville. Her great-grandparents are Vivian and Madge Bentley of Bluffs, Don Hopper of Jacksonville and the late Margaret Hopper.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida unemployment falls to 2.5% in September
Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell in September with Northeast Florida businesses reporting strong growth in their payrolls. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.8% in August to 2.5% in September, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Oct. 21.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion
Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Doors officially open for chamber’s new Open Innovation Center
Innovation. It does a community good. And the Open Innovation Center at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in LaVilla is the place for that to happen. That was the message shared by leaders from JAX Chamber and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority at the facility’s Oct. 21 grand opening. The...
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
News4Jax.com
Volunteers keep assembly line on track, build 10K care packages for service members
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 volunteers from CSX and around the city teamed up Saturday with Operation Gratitude to provide care packages to deployed troops. They spent the morning at 121 Financial Ballpark, where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play, and created a one-of-a-kind assembly line. The 10,000 care...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
News4Jax.com
Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville
FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Elevation Lounge, 5611 Norwood Ave., contractor is MCM Building Enterprise Inc., office alteration, $16,500. Florida Georgia bleachers, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, contractor is DoxMi Holdings LLC, temporary seating/bleachers for the Oct 29, 2022, Florida Georgia game, $1.2 million. Industrial. Helow Properties Ltd., 2995 Mayport Road, contractor is Toney Construction...
Comments / 0