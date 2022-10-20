'We are almost there': Local staff deals with rude phone calls from frustrated voters, Bexar County Elections Office says

Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Outgoing GOP county commissioner comments on county judge's race, political future
The county's only Republican County Commissioner who leaves office at the end of December, spoke to Texas Public Radio about the GOP chances to win the county judge's race and her own political future. Precinct 3 County Commissioner Marialyn Barnard was appointed in January by County Judge Nelson Wolff to...
KENS 5
Election 2022: When is early voting in Bexar County?
SAN ANTONIO — The clock is ticking for those still deciding who they will vote for on Election Day. For those who are ready to cast their ballots, the early-voting period is almost here. Early voting in Bexar County begins at 8 a.m. on Monday and runs through Nov....
kut.org
Hays County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election
Many Texans are headed to the polls this election season to vote for the next governor. But there's also a long list of other important races, like the race for the next Hays County judge or the mayor of San Marcos. It can be overwhelming, but we've got you covered....
Election 2022: Major midterm races in Bexar County to watch
These are the local elections to have on your radar.
tpr.org
Texas Matters: Rep. Larson's crossparty endorsement and voter suppression concerns
State Rep. Lyle Larson is a lifelong Republican. He represents House District 122, which is in northern Bexar County. Larson has a long record of being a fiscal hawk and a hard-core principled conservative. And that put him at loggerheads with the leadership with the Texas GOP where the word “conservative” has taken on a different meaning.
First candidate steps up to challenge San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo
Kaur claims leadership is dividing businesses and neighbors.
KSAT 12
Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
foxsanantonio.com
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13
SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
Voters of color had mail-in ballots rejected at higher rates than white voters in Texas’ March primary
Asian voters were most disproportionately affected by the new ID requirements included in voting restrictions passed by the 2021 Legislature, a Brennan Center for Justice analysis found.
Down to the wire: Bexar County leaders to discuss where to open dozens of new voting sites
SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday morning – less than a week from the start of early voting, and three weeks out from Election Day – Bexar County leaders will select the newest polling locations. A judge last week ordered the county to add more, despite a push...
wimberleyview.com
County Judge candidate fined for campaign finance violations
The Texas Ethics Commission fined Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for County Judge, $500 for campaign finance violations. TEC found that Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual in a timely manner and failed to file campaign treasurer appointment. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
Optional fingerprint DNA kits rolling out to students to aid law enforcement in emergency events
SAN ANTONIO — School districts across Texas have started sending students home with DNA test kits in an effort to help prepare law enforcement during emergency situations. Nearly 4 million of the state-funded ID kits are being distributed to families in public and charter schools. San Antonio ISD sent out a letter to parents addressing the test kits that will given to families of students in grades K-8.
Trish DeBerry’s ‘Dr. No’ slur for rival condemned as racist by San Antonio Asian American groups
DeBerry referred to her opponent, Judge Peter Sakai, who is Japanese American, as 'Dr. No' during a forum — even after Sakai registered his offense.
KSAT 12
Bexar County deputies crash, hospitalized after responding to shooting call on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two Bexar County deputies were hospitalized after crashing into each other during a shooting call on the West Side. Investigators said the deputies were responding to a call at a mobile home park near Highway 90 and Colt on Wednesday evening. BCSO said the victim in...
devinenews.com
Unnamed Devine campus gets “random intruder detection audit”, results discussed at meeting
In his monthly superintendents report Todd Grandjean told the board that due to increased fentanyl overdoses in Texas the district is now stocking Narcan nasal spray at two campuses. The spray is administered to treat opioid overdose. “We don’t feel we have a problem but better safe than sorry,” he...
tpr.org
More details, video released on expansion of Loop1604, including interchange with I-10
It's going to give motorists headaches for a few years to come, but much better commute times when it's all completed. State transportation officials broke ground on Wednesday on Phase 2 of a one-billion-dollar project to expand Loop 1604 to a total of ten lanes between Bandera Road and I-35 through the North Side.
fox26houston.com
Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice
Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
'Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement,' the family said in a statement.
KSAT 12
One hospitalized after shots fired at family gathering, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Somerset Road. Police say two men were “partying”...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for punching another man in the face over gas money, killing him, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after punching another man during a fight over gas money, according to San Antonio police. The blow sent the man to an area hospital, where he later died. Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday,...
