Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
operawire.com
Bach Society of Saint Louis to Present ‘Voices of Praise’ Community Concert
The Bach Society of Saint Louis is set to present a community concert ” Bach in the Community: Voices of Praise” on Oct. 23, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in O’Fallon, Illinois, will feature selections from Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion,” Händel’s “Messiah,” and works by William L. Dawson.
operawire.com
Obituary: British Composer & Conductor Colin Touchlin Dies, Aged 69
It has been announced that composer and conductor Colin Touchin has passed away in his home in Warsaw due to pancreatic cancer. Born in 1953, Touchin was a graduate of Keble College in Oxford before going on to teach at Chetham’s School of Music for eight years, then serving as Director of Music at the University of Warwick over the next decade.
operawire.com
Mannheim Philharmonic Cuts Concerts Due to Energy Crisis
Germany’s Mannheim Philharmonic has announced changes to its 2022-23 season due to the energy crisis. The orchestra said, “as a result of increased operating costs caused by the energy crisis and high inflation, the Mannheim Philharmonic, unfortunately, feels compelled to shorten its current 2022-23 season by two concerts.”
operawire.com
Q & A: Carlo Rizzi on Conducting Three Metropolitan Opera Productions to Kick Off 2022-23 Season
(Credit: © Tessa Traeger) On Sept. 26, Carlo Rizzi opened the Metropolitan Opera for the third time in his career. However, that experience was unique because he was conducting “Medea” for the time ever. And it’s just the first of three works at the Met this season.
operawire.com
Edgardo Rocha Joins Centre Stage Artists Management
Centre Stage Artist Management has announced that tenor Edgardo Rocha has joined the roster for general management. Rocha is considered one of today’s foremost interpreters of bel canto repertoire and has performed at the Festival della Valle d’Itria di Martina Franca, Zürich Opera House, Grand Théâtre de Genève, Bayerische Staatsoper, Vienna State Opera, and the Salzburg Festival.
operawire.com
Teatro Real de Madrid ‘Banishes’ Blackface from ‘Aida’ Production
Following the release of images from Teatro Real’s dress rehearsal of “Aida” and some choice comments from major performers in the production, OperaWire inquired into the matter and reached out to the Teatro Real de Madrid regarding whether the production would be employing any kind of Blackface.
operawire.com
The Crossing to Present Michael Gordon’s ‘Travel Guide to Nicaragua’
Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing is set to give the world premiere of Michael Gordon’s “Travel Guide to Nicaragua.”. The choir will first perform the work at Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia, PA on Nov. 16, 2022 and then the NYC premiere at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall on Nov. 17, 2022.
operawire.com
Virtually Opera to Showcase Audience-Driven ‘Come Bargain With Uncanny Things’
Virtually Opera will present “Come Bargain With Uncanny Things” this November. The work aims to allow audience members to take charge of the proceedings, providing them with an open-ended “adaptive narrative” that hinges on choices that operagoers collectively make. As such, each performance aims to be completely different.
operawire.com
Leo Nucci, Cate Blanchett, Thomas Quasthoff, Adam Plachetka & Anthony Davis Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to hear a concept album for one of the acclaimed films of the year as well a solo album by one of the rising star basses of his generation. There is also a world premiere recording of an opera that is having a renaissance and a new recording of one of Verdi’s masterpieces.
operawire.com
Opera Carolina 2022 Review: Tosca
Alyson Cambridge & John Viscardi Bring to Life James Marvel’s New Production. James Marvel’s new production of “Tosca” successfully portrayed the classic murderous drama in a much milder and more delicate way than its traditional setting. While right off the bat being almost lighthearted, there was no holding back from the melodramatic themes.
operawire.com
Rebecca Lea & Clara Kanter Headline Jewish-Themed Performances in Hampstead
Tsitsit, the Jewish Fringe Festival will bring two Jewish-themed programs to Burgh House in Hampstead this November. First up, the organization will showcase the first performance of Jeffrey Joseph’s “Five Yehuda Amichai Songs.” This showcase stars soprano Rebecca Lea and the Ismena String Quartet. The songs will set texts by Yehuda Amichai with themes focusing on the human condition, energy and vulnerability of children, and the end of love.
