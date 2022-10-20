Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spooky Read for Halloween
The Ghostly Tales of the Treasure Coast takes readers through a series of haunted secrets and ghoulish fun pulled right from local history The post Spooky Read for Halloween appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
idesignarch.com
Romantic Coastal Dream Villa with Lush Courtyard Oasis
This elegant villa in Palm Beach, Florida is a dream home with an exterior that features barrel-tile roof and a bevy of Bougainvillea. Just steps from the ocean, this enviable piece of real estate epitomizes the splendor and grace of Palm Beach’s coastal living. Originally crafted by legendary architect...
floridaweekly.com
Flamingo Park announces holiday home tour
The Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association has announced the return of its Holiday Historic Home Tour, taking place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Since the inaugural tour in 1991, hosts have opened their homes, decorated for the holidays, to visitors from all around South Florida. Two pandemic years have intervened since the 26th home tour in 2019.
Macallan Dinner at Okeechobee Steakhouse
This West Palm Beach institution will host an exclusive pairing dinner October 27. The post Macallan Dinner at Okeechobee Steakhouse appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
bocamag.com
Omakase Popup Tomorrow at Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray is partnering up with Craft Food Tours for a one-night only omakase dinner tomorrow, Oct. 20. The 15-course evening, inspired by wafu, is centered around the cuisine that combines Japanese and Italian flavors, ingredients and techniques. The dinner includes courses like Japanese A5 wagyu, Tasmanian organic...
Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun
The twenty-first annual celebration of Italian-American heritage returns to Abacoa in Jupiter November 4-6 The post Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
tamaractalk.com
Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie
Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida The post BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
New Virtual Golf Bar and Grill to Debut in Vero Beach
Owner Bob Gruber tells What Now Orlando “We’re going to have three full-sized, full-swing golf simulators as well as regular and upscale sports bar dining.” The post New Virtual Golf Bar and Grill to Debut in Vero Beach appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point
Whit’s Frozen Custard will open in Fort Lauderdale next year The post Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 19
Carolyn J. Bradley, age 61, passed away September 28, 2022 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born July 6, 1961 in Vero Beach, Florida. Carolyn graduated high school at Vero Beach High School in 1979. She attended Florida State College (1979-1981) and studied Nursing School at Union University (1983-1985).
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
NBC Miami
Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands
It is the ultimate eyesore. Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy. “It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the 2018 mass shooting.
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
WPBF News 25
'Joy and inspiration to all of us': Loved ones remember former teacher killed in Martin County car crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones are remembering the lives lost in atragic car accident in Martin County Tuesday afternoon. "They were celebrating their anniversary yesterday and turning into their community and then propelled out into eternity," the Rev. Darrell Norman, pastor of First Baptist Church in Stuart, told WPBF 25 News.
Comments / 0