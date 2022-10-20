Peters Township's Jason Makrinos finds fit on North Carolina A&T staff, comes home to face Robert Morris

Read full article on original website
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote
Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams for The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll. 1. Ohio State, 2. Georgia, 3. Tennessee, 4. Michigan, 5. Alabama, 6. Clemson, 7. Oregon, 8. Southern California, 9. TCU, 10. Syracuse, 11. Oklahoma State, 12. Wake Forest, 13. UCLA, 14. Utah, 15. LSU, 16. Penn State, 17. Illinois, 18. Mississippi, 19. Kentucky, 20. Texas, 21. Maryland, 22. Oregon State, 23. Kansas State, 24. North Carolina State, 25. Arkansas. This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Junior receiver provides highlights for Fox Chapel football
This season has been a struggle for the Fox Chapel football team, one year after posting a WPIAL Class 5A playoff victory. After eight games, the Foxes were still looking for their first victory. But one of the bright spots has been the play of wide receiver/cornerback Ty Samuels. The...
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 3 Central Valley rolls past No. 5 West Allegheny
Brett FitzSimmons ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley to a 55-7 victory over No. 5 West Allegheny (7-2, 4-2) in Class 4A Parkway Conference play Friday night. Antwon Johnson added 136 passing yards and a touchdown for Central Valley (9-0, 6-0), which led...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: No. 1 Elizabeth Forward stays unbeaten
Zion White threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns — all to Zach Boyd — as top-ranked Elizabeth Forward scored a 62-13 win over Greensburg Salem (3-6, 0-4) in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. Boyd caught six passes for 233 yards while teammate Diego Magwood ran...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny notebook: NA girls golfers finish 3rd at PIAAs
The North Allegheny girls golf team finished in third place at the PIAA team championships Oct. 19, at Penn State. The Tigers shot 251 to finish behind Phoenixville (240) and Peters Township (242). Katie Rose Rankin shot 6-over par 78 to lead the way for North Allegheny. Megan Manesiotis (85)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy boys soccer looks to cap solid season with playoff success
The Sewickley Academy boys soccer team finished in a tie with Eden Christian atop the Section 1-A standings this season. The teams split decisions this fall. SA won the first game Aug. 30 by a 2-1 score, then held possession of first place the rest of the season. Eden Christian...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver
Jimmy Guerrieri and Justin Boston scored second-quarter touchdowns to lead Mohawk to a 22-6 upset victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Tyson Florence ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for Western Beaver (7-2, 4-2). Coleton Root had a touchdown on a fumble recovery...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Once unheralded, Bethel Park now dominates Class 5A football in WPIAL
Bethel Park’s football team was unranked and seemingly unnoticed at the start of the 2022 season. That’s now ancient history. The Black Hawks won seven of their first eight games to climb to No. 1 in Class 5A in the Trib HSSN High School Football rankings. The team was averaging 31.8 points per game offensively and 15.9 efensively.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong senior class helps Bethel Park boys soccer have year to remember
Offseason workouts have paid big dividends for the Bethel Park boys soccer team. After losing their first three games of the season, the Black Hawks won 12 in a row and 13 of 14 to finish as the Section 3-3A runner-up with an 11-3 record. With one game remaining on...
