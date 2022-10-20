Read full article on original website
Musical America Announces 62nd Annual Awards
Musical America has announced its 62nd annual awards. The prestigious magazine named Semyon Bychkov the Conductor of the Year while Yuval Sharon was named Director of the Year. Other winners included Hilary Hahn as Artist of the Year and Jessie Montgomery as Composer of the year. Bychkov is a Russian...
Obituary: British Composer & Conductor Colin Touchlin Dies, Aged 69
It has been announced that composer and conductor Colin Touchin has passed away in his home in Warsaw due to pancreatic cancer. Born in 1953, Touchin was a graduate of Keble College in Oxford before going on to teach at Chetham’s School of Music for eight years, then serving as Director of Music at the University of Warwick over the next decade.
Glyndebourne Announces Tour 2022 Lineup Schedule
The Glyndebourne Tour has announced its lineup for 2022. The tour taking place Oct. through Dec. will feature Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Requiem,” Puccini’s “La bohème,” and Fernando and Wilson’s new opera, “glass human.” The company will make stops in Milton Keynes, Canterbury, Norwich, and Liverpool.
Opera Europa appoints Karen Stone as New Director
Opera Europa has appointed Karen Stone as its new Director following a thorough search process. The Board of Opera Europa made the appointment effective Jan. 1, 2023. Stone will take over from current Director Nicholas Payne, who is passing on the baton after leading the membership organization since 2003. The...
Historia de una Semilla to Kick off ABAO Txiki’s 2022-23 Season
“Historia de una Semilla” will inaugurates the AXVIII Season of ABAO Txiki on Oct. 22-24, 2022. The showcase, which will be presented in collaboration with La Maquiné, an emotional educational and reflection program on abuses against the environment by society, will take place at the Arriaga Theater. The...
Q & A: Carlo Rizzi on Conducting Three Metropolitan Opera Productions to Kick Off 2022-23 Season
(Credit: © Tessa Traeger) On Sept. 26, Carlo Rizzi opened the Metropolitan Opera for the third time in his career. However, that experience was unique because he was conducting “Medea” for the time ever. And it’s just the first of three works at the Met this season.
Wexford Festival Opera Names Volunteer of the Year
The Wexford Festival Opera has named Ethna Ryan as its “Volunteer of the Year” for 2022. The award, which is presented in conjunction with Ecclesiastical, was voted on by fellow volunteers, the board, and the staff of the festival. Ryan has been a volunteer with the festival for...
Bach Society of Saint Louis to Present ‘Voices of Praise’ Community Concert
The Bach Society of Saint Louis is set to present a community concert ” Bach in the Community: Voices of Praise” on Oct. 23, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in O’Fallon, Illinois, will feature selections from Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion,” Händel’s “Messiah,” and works by William L. Dawson.
Mannheim Philharmonic Cuts Concerts Due to Energy Crisis
Germany’s Mannheim Philharmonic has announced changes to its 2022-23 season due to the energy crisis. The orchestra said, “as a result of increased operating costs caused by the energy crisis and high inflation, the Mannheim Philharmonic, unfortunately, feels compelled to shorten its current 2022-23 season by two concerts.”
Saioa Hernández Joins Centre Stage Artist Management
Soprano Saioa Hernández has joined the roster of Centre Stage Artist Management for general management. Hernandez has been performing for over a decade and is a leading soprano at the Teatro Real Madrid, Vienna State Opera, Teatro alla Scala di Milano, Berlin Deutsche Oper, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Sidney Opera House, Opera de Paris, Bavarian State Opera among others.
Virtually Opera to Showcase Audience-Driven ‘Come Bargain With Uncanny Things’
Virtually Opera will present “Come Bargain With Uncanny Things” this November. The work aims to allow audience members to take charge of the proceedings, providing them with an open-ended “adaptive narrative” that hinges on choices that operagoers collectively make. As such, each performance aims to be completely different.
Teatro La Fenice 2021-22 Review: Apollo et Hyacinthus
Kangmin Justin Kim, Raffaele Pe, Danilo Pastore Lead Delightful Showcase of Mozart Work. On May 13th 1767, the students of the Salzburg University Gymnasium premiered the three-act intermezzo “Apollo et Hyacinthus.” The significance of the event was that it was the first performance of an opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who was 11 years old at the time. Although its music certainly has much to commend it, dramatically it is less assured, so that nowadays it is rarely performed. Venice’s Teatro La Fenice’s decision to present five stagings during October at the city’s Teatro Malibran is, therefore, indeed a welcome one.
Rebecca Lea & Clara Kanter Headline Jewish-Themed Performances in Hampstead
Tsitsit, the Jewish Fringe Festival will bring two Jewish-themed programs to Burgh House in Hampstead this November. First up, the organization will showcase the first performance of Jeffrey Joseph’s “Five Yehuda Amichai Songs.” This showcase stars soprano Rebecca Lea and the Ismena String Quartet. The songs will set texts by Yehuda Amichai with themes focusing on the human condition, energy and vulnerability of children, and the end of love.
Leo Nucci, Cate Blanchett, Thomas Quasthoff, Adam Plachetka & Anthony Davis Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to hear a concept album for one of the acclaimed films of the year as well a solo album by one of the rising star basses of his generation. There is also a world premiere recording of an opera that is having a renaissance and a new recording of one of Verdi’s masterpieces.
Opera Carolina 2022 Review: Tosca
Alyson Cambridge & John Viscardi Bring to Life James Marvel’s New Production. James Marvel’s new production of “Tosca” successfully portrayed the classic murderous drama in a much milder and more delicate way than its traditional setting. While right off the bat being almost lighthearted, there was no holding back from the melodramatic themes.
