Kangmin Justin Kim, Raffaele Pe, Danilo Pastore Lead Delightful Showcase of Mozart Work. On May 13th 1767, the students of the Salzburg University Gymnasium premiered the three-act intermezzo “Apollo et Hyacinthus.” The significance of the event was that it was the first performance of an opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who was 11 years old at the time. Although its music certainly has much to commend it, dramatically it is less assured, so that nowadays it is rarely performed. Venice’s Teatro La Fenice’s decision to present five stagings during October at the city’s Teatro Malibran is, therefore, indeed a welcome one.

