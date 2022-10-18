ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Pavilion for dialysis patients honors contractor, doctor in Calvert

By By MARTY MADDEN
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8ABS_0ifpWhtE00

The year 1992 brought with it a big improvement for kidney dialysis patients in Calvert County. Through the work of two men, developer Jack Hammett and Dr. John Sadler, who once headed the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s nephrology department, a dialysis center was established on West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

Prior to that, Calvert residents in need of kidney dialysis had to travel to Anne Arundel County three times a week.

Comments / 0

Related
talbotspy.org

Talbot Family Network Names New Healthy Talbot Coordinator

Talbot Family Network announces the appointment of Rachel Stoyanov as the next coordinator for its Healthy Talbot project. The Healthy Talbot Family Resource Guide, which is a compilation of local resources, is the heart of this project. Available in print, in English & Spanish, and online, this guide includes listings for educational, developmental, wellness, and community services in Talbot County. Stoyanov follows Erica Batson who ably served as the Healthy Talbot Coordinator for nearly five years, expanding the project by bringing great content, up-to-date resources, and a calendar of wholesome, healthy local activities for all to enjoy.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie resident with 74 great-grandchildren turns 100

BALTIMORE -- A longtime resident of Glen Burnie hit a massive milestone Saturday. Mabel Evans is 100 years old. Her family told WJZ Evans moved to the neighborhood in 1960. Over the years she had 10 children, who gave her 32 grandchildren, who gave her 74 great-grandchildren, who gave her 42 great-great-grandchildren. Mabel is a member for the Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. Happy birthday, Mabel, from WJZ! 
GLEN BURNIE, MD
whatsupmag.com

JOHN D. MARTIN, MD, MBA, FACS

The University of Maryland Vascular Center can accommodate next-day appointments, which means patients can usually get in to see a vascular specialist within 48 hours. Same-day testing and diagnosis are also available. As one of the top vascular surgery programs in the region, University of Maryland physicians are unmatched at...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family

In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

CTA Principal Carrie Akins Elected To Serve On MCTA Executive Board

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Academy (CTA) Principal Carrie Akins has been elected to serve as the President-Elect on the executive board of the Maryland Career and Technical Administrators (MCTA)/ Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE). In addition to her role...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
shoreupdate.com

The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers

“We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
EASTON, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian. They found a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

RSV cases fill up hospital pediatric beds

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Hospitals across the country are dealing with an unprecedented early spike in respiratory illness in children. Children’s National Hospital in D.C. is nearing capacity, in part because of these infections, including RSV. Right now, some hospitals in Maryland are reporting higher cases and some are at capacity for pediatric beds.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters contain large house fire in Millersville

BALTIMORE - A house in Anne Arundel County caught fire Thursday afternoon.Firefighters said the fire was contained in 20 minutes and there were no injuries.Crews are staying in the neighborhood to make sure there are no hot spots.Chopper 13 flew over the home in the 8200 block of Mimico South in Millersville and saw the home with holes in the roof.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
wypr.org

Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
BALTIMORE, MD
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
1K+
Followers
959
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy