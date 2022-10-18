Pavilion for dialysis patients honors contractor, doctor in Calvert

The year 1992 brought with it a big improvement for kidney dialysis patients in Calvert County. Through the work of two men, developer Jack Hammett and Dr. John Sadler, who once headed the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s nephrology department, a dialysis center was established on West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

Prior to that, Calvert residents in need of kidney dialysis had to travel to Anne Arundel County three times a week.