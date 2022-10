The Bach Society of Saint Louis is set to present a community concert ” Bach in the Community: Voices of Praise” on Oct. 23, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in O’Fallon, Illinois, will feature selections from Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion,” Händel’s “Messiah,” and works by William L. Dawson.

