4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Local Sports Report 10-20-22: Trio of high school football games played under Thursday night lights
It was a heavier-than-usual slate of Thursday action this week, as three Chatham County public schools took the field in Savannah while a Lowcountry powerhouse traveled north to Charleston. New Hampstead easily defeated Islands, 48-7, at Islands Stadium. Quarterback Pauly Seeley lit up the Islands defense, throwing for at least five touchdowns, per Dennis Knight […]
Statesboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Statesboro. The Bradwell Institute football team will have a game with Statesboro High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. The Frederica Academy football team will have a game with Bulloch Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
WJCL
Ghost Pirates defeat Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime thriller
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime Saturday night, getting their first action of their inaugural season. Ghost Pirates return to Savannah for their season home opener at Enmarket Arena on Saturday, Nov. 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Ridgeland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pinewood Preparatory School football team will have a game with Thomas Heyward Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
theatlanta100.com
SCAD announces four new schools
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) recently announced four new schools to be created to advance innovative education for students. The new schools include the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting and School of Visual Communication. Over the past few years,...
WJCL
Tigers release men's and women's basketball schedule for 2022-23 season
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State men's basketball, the reigning Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Champions, are set to open their 2022-23 schedule on Nov. 15 with a home game against non-conference opponent Voorhees College. The Tigers will play nine games in the fall semester before the winter break. Following...
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Chatham County Parkway experiences lane closures after crane hits powerlines
SAVANNAH, Ga. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your WJCL certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic alert has been issued for Chatham County Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes along Chatham Parkway are currently closed after a crane hit some powerlines. Initially, only eastbound lanes were shut down for...
WJCL
'The energy is incredible:' SCAD's 25th annual Film Festival kicks off with plenty of excitement
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Broughton Street was filled with film fanatics on Saturday who were ready to enjoy the opening night of SCAD's 25th annual Savannah Film Festival. "It's truly an honor to be here for the 25th year and on opening night too, I am really excited," said Eric Appel, director and writer for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
wtoc.com
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
WJCL
Football player ready to dress up with Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience
SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, young men in Savannah will learn to dress and be their best as part of the Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience. WJCL 22 is a proud sponsor. The event is open to young men ages 15 to 24. One of the teenagers registered to attend the event is Samari Dowdy.
Cole Swindell Stops by Georgia Southern Football Practice Before Statesboro Show
Statesboro, Georgia is where Cole Swindell’s career began. He grew up in a little town in Southwest Georgia called Bronwood that’s about three hours away. After high school, he headed off to Statesboro to study marketing at Georgia Southern University. And if not for a chance encounter, he may be working for some big firm today.
WLTX.com
The RBC Heritage moves up to elevated status
RIDGELAND, S.C. — The RBC Heritage has long been known as a favorite among PGA Tour golfers who enjoy the trip to Hilton Head Island where the Harbour Town Golf Links provides a challenging test with a backdrop of the island's laid-back atmosphere,. The Palmetto State's longtime PGA Tour...
Savannah Tribune
Butler Island Day Rescheduled for Saturday, October 22
Good morning, This is Servant Emannu’el. This is a rescheduled event due to the last hurricane. I can be reached at (912)507-0107. Please send me the payment link if needed: intheloop@yahshuauniversity.com. (Rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian) On Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., the public...
16 Things To Do In Savannah Whether It's Your First Or Fifth Visit
Even better if you go before May or in October (because, well, the heat and peak spooky szn).
WJCL
Oscar-qualified short film to hit big screen at SCAD Film Festival, WJCL speaks with director
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An award-winning short film will be on the big screen in Savannah this weekend and the film’s director told WJCL 22 News that multiple production members have Georgia ties. North Star is a 30-minute drama that stars big names like Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
