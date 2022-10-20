ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Local Sports Report 10-20-22: Trio of high school football games played under Thursday night lights

It was a heavier-than-usual slate of Thursday action this week, as three Chatham County public schools took the field in Savannah while a Lowcountry powerhouse traveled north to Charleston. New Hampstead easily defeated Islands, 48-7, at Islands Stadium. Quarterback Pauly Seeley lit up the Islands defense, throwing for at least five touchdowns, per Dennis Knight […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Ghost Pirates defeat Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime thriller

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime Saturday night, getting their first action of their inaugural season. Ghost Pirates return to Savannah for their season home opener at Enmarket Arena on Saturday, Nov. 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Football PRO

Ridgeland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pinewood Preparatory School football team will have a game with Thomas Heyward Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
RIDGELAND, SC
theatlanta100.com

SCAD announces four new schools

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) recently announced four new schools to be created to advance innovative education for students. The new schools include the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting and School of Visual Communication. Over the past few years,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Tigers release men's and women's basketball schedule for 2022-23 season

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State men's basketball, the reigning Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Champions, are set to open their 2022-23 schedule on Nov. 15 with a home game against non-conference opponent Voorhees College. The Tigers will play nine games in the fall semester before the winter break. Following...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Football player ready to dress up with Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, young men in Savannah will learn to dress and be their best as part of the Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience. WJCL 22 is a proud sponsor. The event is open to young men ages 15 to 24. One of the teenagers registered to attend the event is Samari Dowdy.
SAVANNAH, GA
WLTX.com

The RBC Heritage moves up to elevated status

RIDGELAND, S.C. — The RBC Heritage has long been known as a favorite among PGA Tour golfers who enjoy the trip to Hilton Head Island where the Harbour Town Golf Links provides a challenging test with a backdrop of the island's laid-back atmosphere,. The Palmetto State's longtime PGA Tour...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Savannah Tribune

Butler Island Day Rescheduled for Saturday, October 22

Good morning, This is Servant Emannu’el. This is a rescheduled event due to the last hurricane. I can be reached at (912)507-0107. Please send me the payment link if needed: intheloop@yahshuauniversity.com. (Rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian) On Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., the public...
DARIEN, GA

