A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
Alex Cora warns Yankees fans about taunting Jose Altuve, Astros
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined Sweeny Murti and Keith McPherson on the Audacy Original Podcast “BXB” and had some advice for Yankees fans when it comes to taunting Jose Altuve and the Astros.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
Houston Chronicle
Bob Costas has very strong words on Astros' dominance over Yankees
The Houston Astros have been downright dominant this postseason, something the New York Yankees should be used to by this point. Houston, which eliminated the Yankees in their previous three postseason meetings, is one win away from securing an ALCS sweep after a sixth straight victory to start the playoffs. The Astros won Game 3 in New York by a score of 5-0 on Saturday, as the Yankees were held to just one hit through the first 8 ⅔ innings.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
ng-sportingnews.com
Yankees' Aaron Boone blames Houston's open roof for denying Aaron Judge HR: 'I think that's a homer all the time'
The Yankees fell 3-2 to the Astros Thursday, continuing their struggles against the No. 1 team in the American League. It dropped them to 2-0 in the series heading back to the friendly confines of New York. No one will be happier to be home than manager Aaron Boone, who...
Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: 1 Astros Decision "Killed Us"
Following the Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone made an interesting comment during his press conference. When discussing Aaron Judge's flyout in the tp of the eighth inning, Boone pointed out that Houston left the roof open at Minute Maid Park. Boone believes Judge would've hit...
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Francesa Blasts Yankees After Boone’s Postgame Comments
The manager seemed to suggest that the open roof at Minute Maid Park had an over-sized impact on the outcome of Game 2.
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Yardbarker
Report: Houston Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada Named Manager of Chicago White Sox
It wasn't Joe Espada's first managerial interview, nor his second, nor his third... Finally, the interest was too much, it was reported first by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez that the Chicago White Sox had chosen Espada as their next manager. Prior to the 2021 season, Chicago had hired 76-year-old Tony...
The Yankees Didn’t Lose to the Astros Because of an Open Roof
Last night’s game should have been thrilling. The two best teams in the American League playing in one of the highest-stakes games of the season. A win for the Astros meant the Yankees would be in a difficult 0–2 hole; a win for the Yankees would’ve tied the series, 1–1, and ...
numberfire.com
Cristian Javier to start in Houston's Game 3 ALCS matchup against Yankees
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will start in Saturday's American League Championship Series contest against the New York Yankees. Javier will make his first postseason start this season while Lance McCullers will get the responsibility to start in Game Four. In 148.2 innings this season, Javier has produced a 33.2%...
Phillies, Padres combine for wild first inning not seen in playoffs in 90 years
The Phillies and Padres combined for a wild first inning in game four of the NLCS, one not seen in the playoffs in 90 years after both starters were chased.
Viral video: Philadelphia Phillies fans heard erupting in cheers, singing blocks away from stadium
The world now knows just how loud it gets at a Philadelphia stadium thanks to a man's video that's going viral.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees
The MLB playoffs continue Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1, followed by Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET). Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Padres...
KHOU
Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros
HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series. To try to get that...
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
