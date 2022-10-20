ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Bob Costas has very strong words on Astros' dominance over Yankees

The Houston Astros have been downright dominant this postseason, something the New York Yankees should be used to by this point. Houston, which eliminated the Yankees in their previous three postseason meetings, is one win away from securing an ALCS sweep after a sixth straight victory to start the playoffs. The Astros won Game 3 in New York by a score of 5-0 on Saturday, as the Yankees were held to just one hit through the first 8 ⅔ innings.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: 1 Astros Decision "Killed Us"

Following the Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone made an interesting comment during his press conference. When discussing Aaron Judge's flyout in the tp of the eighth inning, Boone pointed out that Houston left the roof open at Minute Maid Park. Boone believes Judge would've hit...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cristian Javier to start in Houston's Game 3 ALCS matchup against Yankees

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will start in Saturday's American League Championship Series contest against the New York Yankees. Javier will make his first postseason start this season while Lance McCullers will get the responsibility to start in Game Four. In 148.2 innings this season, Javier has produced a 33.2%...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

