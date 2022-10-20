St. Paul high school football game suspended after "physical altercation"
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A high school football game in St. Paul ended prematurely Wednesday night due to a "physical altercation."
Saint Paul City Conference Athletics' website states that 2 minutes and 30 seconds were left in the match up between Harding/Humboldt's team and Johnson High School. Harding/Humboldt was leading 35-22.
"We are investigating the situation along with our partners at the Minnesota State High School League to determine appropriate next steps," said a St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson.
WCCO reached out Wednesday night to MSHSL officials for a comment.
