Alden, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center this weekend. There will be shows Friday through Sunday. "With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers," the event page says. You can find more information and tickets here and here.

