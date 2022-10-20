ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Alden, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Lafayette High School soccer team will have a game with Alden Central High School on October 20, 2022, 12:45:00.

Lafayette High School
Alden Central High School
October 20, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

News 4 Buffalo

“It does seem to be a pattern.” Assistant Football Coach of Bennett High speaks as the team heads into playoff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bennett High School coaches, players and parents say they feel Section VI has waged an agenda against Bennett and have discriminated against the school in recent years. This time-the team’s playoff seeding is at stake. “It’s very disheartening when you work all year long. You work in the classroom, you do what you […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

HS Football: Big Second Half Propels Fredonia to Victory Over Dunkirk

For more than two decades, the Dunkirk-Fredonia high school football rivalry has been dominated by Fredonia, and that trend continued Friday night. In the 129th all-time matchup between the two schools, broadcast on WDOE, Fredonia broke open a tie game right before halftime and went on to rout Dunkirk 47-20 at the Orange Bowl for the Hillbillies' 21st win over their crosstown rivals in their last 23 meetings.
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘Bash brothers’: West Seneca’s Shaun Dolac becomes UB tackling machine under James Patterson’s tutelage

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — James Patterson will set a University at Buffalo football record Saturday playing his 51st career game. The defensive stalwart in his fifth season starting at linebacker also has developed an aptitude for talent evaluation over the years. During the 2020 season when the Bulls were ranked among the Top 25 nationally, […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo's first snowflakes of the season were ahead of schedule

Just before sunrise on Oct. 20, Buffalo saw its first snowflakes of the season. While it was a few days earlier than average, the first snowfall for Buffalo wasn’t record-breaking. The earliest snowflakes on record for Buffalo happened on Sept. 20, 1956. On average, the first flakes fly toward...
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane 91-yard punt

In an era where college football teams are moving to high-powered and high-scoring offenses and coaches are going for it on fourth down more often than ever, it’s rare that a punter makes any sort of highlight reel. But Toledo Rockets punter Jonathon Batzke turned some heads with an absolute blast of a punt during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bulls.
TOLEDO, OH
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural

A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One stable after Sunday morning shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where one person was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The person was transported to ECMC. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 21 - October 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center this weekend. There will be shows Friday through Sunday. "With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers," the event page says. You can find more information and tickets here and here.
BUFFALO, NY
