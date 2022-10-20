Edina, EP, Tonka, Wayzata win MEA Week football games

Impressive football wins for Edina, Eden Prairie, Tonka and Wayzata highlighted MEA week in the western suburbs Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Edina played its best game in three years to beat Eastview 40-0 at Kuhlman Field. It was the Brady Anderson show for the Hornets as the All-State senior receiver scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns, one for 60 yards and the other for 11. Senior quarterback Finn McElroy threw touchdown passes to senior Parker Durkin and junior Meyer Swinney and also had a rushing touchdown. John Warpinski did his part at running back, scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard run and moving the chains consistently.

“We’ve overcome adversity, we’ve overcome injuries,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said after the game. Edina finished the regular season with a 3-5 record.

Eden Prairie used four touchdown runs from senior halfback Tyler Walden to hand Stillwater its first loss of the season, 35-14, in Stillwater. The longest of Walden’s TD runs was 20 yards. Devin Jordan also scored a touchdown for the Eagles.

Coach Mike Grant’s EP team finished the regular season 6-2.

Minnetonka finished regular-season play 5-3 by shutting out Roseville 39-0 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium.

The Skippers’ first touchdown was a tackle and fumble recovery in the end zone by defensive tackle John Boberg. Then the offense went to work.

Minnetonka led 16-0 at halftime before pouring it on with 21 points in the third quarter. With running time in the fourth quarter, the Skippers did not score again.

Roman Johnson was effective, running behind Minnetonka’s big line, and had touchdown runs of 2, 14 and 18 yards.

Quarterback Milos Spasojevic kept the air game alive and hit Duke Richardson with a 6-yard scoring pass.

Minnetonka kicker Keagan Zabilla, who might be the state’s best, kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Wayzata traveled to Farmington and tamed the Tigers 28-14 to finish the regular season 4-4.

Coach Lambert Brown’s Trojans fell behind 14-0 before cutting the lead in half in the first quarter on a 50-yard pass play from junior quarterback Cole Heibrun to junior wide receiver Tyler Milkes.

Senior fullback Deyon Loveless had his best night of the season for Wayzata, scoring on runs of 10 and 81 yards and on a pass play from Heibrun that covered 25 yards.

Hopkins plight continued in a home game against Lakeville South as the Royals lost 77-0.

Armstrong suffered its second loss in a row, 21-6 to Spring Lake Park.