Wayzata, MN

Edina, EP, Tonka, Wayzata win MEA Week football games

 3 days ago

Impressive football wins for Edina, Eden Prairie, Tonka and Wayzata highlighted MEA week in the western suburbs Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Edina played its best game in three years to beat Eastview 40-0 at Kuhlman Field. It was the Brady Anderson show for the Hornets as the All-State senior receiver scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns, one for 60 yards and the other for 11. Senior quarterback Finn McElroy threw touchdown passes to senior Parker Durkin and junior Meyer Swinney and also had a rushing touchdown. John Warpinski did his part at running back, scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard run and moving the chains consistently.

“We’ve overcome adversity, we’ve overcome injuries,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said after the game. Edina finished the regular season with a 3-5 record.

Eden Prairie used four touchdown runs from senior halfback Tyler Walden to hand Stillwater its first loss of the season, 35-14, in Stillwater. The longest of Walden’s TD runs was 20 yards. Devin Jordan also scored a touchdown for the Eagles.

Coach Mike Grant’s EP team finished the regular season 6-2.

Minnetonka finished regular-season play 5-3 by shutting out Roseville 39-0 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium.

The Skippers’ first touchdown was a tackle and fumble recovery in the end zone by defensive tackle John Boberg. Then the offense went to work.

Minnetonka led 16-0 at halftime before pouring it on with 21 points in the third quarter. With running time in the fourth quarter, the Skippers did not score again.

Roman Johnson was effective, running behind Minnetonka’s big line, and had touchdown runs of 2, 14 and 18 yards.

Quarterback Milos Spasojevic kept the air game alive and hit Duke Richardson with a 6-yard scoring pass.

Minnetonka kicker Keagan Zabilla, who might be the state’s best, kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Wayzata traveled to Farmington and tamed the Tigers 28-14 to finish the regular season 4-4.

Coach Lambert Brown’s Trojans fell behind 14-0 before cutting the lead in half in the first quarter on a 50-yard pass play from junior quarterback Cole Heibrun to junior wide receiver Tyler Milkes.

Senior fullback Deyon Loveless had his best night of the season for Wayzata, scoring on runs of 10 and 81 yards and on a pass play from Heibrun that covered 25 yards.

Hopkins plight continued in a home game against Lakeville South as the Royals lost 77-0.

Armstrong suffered its second loss in a row, 21-6 to Spring Lake Park.

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule

The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night. The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday

The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Dawson Garcia looking to build 'something special' in return to Minnesota

Dawson Garcia attended high school in Minnesota, but ended up leaving the state to play at Marquette. Now he’s back and ready to build something with Minnesota basketball. Garcia transferred to North Carolina after spending 1 season at Marquette. He’s averaged 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists throughout his career. Garcia talked about his journey so far with Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota

Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals uniform combination with brilliant gold-chrome helmets for Week 8

Minnesota football has unveiled its uniform combo ahead of a B1G matchup with No. 16 Penn State. The Golden Gophers will be rocking white jerseys and maroon pants with white accessories. Minnesota will bust out its gold-chrome helmets for the second time this season, which feature a maroon “M” on 1 side and Goldy Gopher on the other side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
MONTGOMERY, MN
twincitieslive.com

A Haunted House in Monticello

After experiencing spooky and ghostly things inside her house, Sarah Washatka joins TCL to get a live reading from our Happy Medium Jodi Livon. A can’t miss segment that will leave you amazed. Check out Jodi Livon live at her show “An Evening with Jodi Livon, Communicating with Your Angels, Guides and Those on the Other Side” on November 3rd at the Minnetonka Community Center.
MONTICELLO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]

The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
SARTELL, MN
106.9 KROC

Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
CRYSTAL, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at sailor.mnsun.com

