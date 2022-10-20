Read full article on original website
2, Ector ISD 6th-grade students arrested
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two 6th grade students from Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested today after Ector County ISD Police said they made threats to cafeteria workers yesterday. In a statement, the district said the investigation began as soon as officers learned of the threats. The students reportedly told cafeteria workers they had a […]
Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
Midland College celebrates the Aviation Maintenance Technology program reopening
MIDLAND, Texas — The Aviation Maintenance Technology program is back at Midland College and now students will once again be able to have hands on training to become an aviation technician, which is a job that pays well and is in high demand. "We're excited that we're back in...
Uvalde school officials approve terms of superintendent’s retirement without publicly disclosing them
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement Wednesday, but did not disclose any details of his exit as leader of a school district still reeling from the worst school shooting in Texas history. When voting on the retirement terms, trustees referred...
Ector County ISD hosting community event to kick off Red Ribbon Week
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is launching their Red Ribbon Week in style by hosting a community event. This event is a kickoff at the ECISD Admin Building at 10 a.m. on Monday. "Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free" is the theme for Red Ribbon Week which runs October...
Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station. Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th. Greenwood ISD Trustees place 1, 2, 6, and 7. Ector county voters’ main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District...
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Odessa Fire Department and Ector County Sheriff's Office team up to give free smoke detectors
ODESSA, Texas — Two months ago, an 11-year-old girl in Odessa named Azaria Williams lost her life in a mobile home fire. Now the Odessa Fire Department and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office want to help prevent similar tragedies from happening to anyone else. October is Fire Prevention...
ECISD Kindergarten Readiness scores make a big jump
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD's Kindergarten Readiness score is 57% for the Fall of 2022. This score is 11 points higher than last year's score and 24% points higher than two years ago. "The reason we're able to go from 33 to 57 is because of what...
For 64 years Complex Community Federal Credit Union has been preforming “Intentional Acts of Kindness”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of their 64th anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members conducted 64 acts of kindness across the Permian Basin. Team members were dropping off goodies at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, and other organizations that serve West Texas. “We...
Local mom almost gives birth on the day of ORMC attack
ODESSA, Texas — On the day of Oct. 3, Megan Wood was scheduled to give birth to her baby at Odessa Regional Medical Center. However, things did not go as planned for her that day. "I was en route to the hospital and then they called and told me...
Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you. MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat. The event is free and open to the public, though the police...
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Scores: Week 9 of Texas High School Football
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central is at the Midland Legacy High at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland, Texas. See scores from across the region here.
Permian High freshman arrested for text message threat
ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for text message threats made to two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to school Monday. The text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet.
City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will begin a manhole replacement project on Oct. 24. Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
MC adds program to Health Science Department, continues progression with Aviation Maintenance Technician program
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College board of trustees held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics. The Health Sciences Department is set to see an addition to its offerings in the rebirth of a prior program, while the Aviation Maintenance Technician program that was announced to be revived a couple of months ago has seen some progress on the comeback trail.
Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fix West Texas purchased 2.6 acres of land and are going to use that land to build a new clinic. The new clinic doesn’t have an exact date of when it will open, but it will be located on West County Road 77, behind the Mid-Cities Church.
