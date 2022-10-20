ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2, Ector ISD 6th-grade students arrested

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two 6th grade students from Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested today after Ector County ISD Police said they made threats to cafeteria workers yesterday. In a statement, the district said the investigation began as soon as officers learned of the threats.  The students reportedly told cafeteria workers they had a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX
cbs7.com

Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa

ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station. Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th. Greenwood ISD Trustees place 1, 2, 6, and 7. Ector county voters’ main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will begin a manhole replacement project on Oct. 24. Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MC adds program to Health Science Department, continues progression with Aviation Maintenance Technician program

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College board of trustees held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics. The Health Sciences Department is set to see an addition to its offerings in the rebirth of a prior program, while the Aviation Maintenance Technician program that was announced to be revived a couple of months ago has seen some progress on the comeback trail.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fix West Texas purchased 2.6 acres of land and are going to use that land to build a new clinic. The new clinic doesn’t have an exact date of when it will open, but it will be located on West County Road 77, behind the Mid-Cities Church.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

