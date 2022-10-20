Costs incurred by patients with tuberculosis co-infected with human immunodeficiency virus in Bhavnagar, western India: a sequential explanatory mixed-methods research

As we reported here at Bugbitten, Australia experienced the geographical expansion of the mosquito-borne Japanese Encephalitis virus in people and pigs in March and April of 2022. As of October 19, 42 human cases have been reported across 5 territories, including New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria. Unfortunately, 7 people among these cases died due to their Japanese Encephalitis infection. Because only 1 out of every 250 infections result in neurological disease, likely many more people were infected. During the same time period, Japanese Encephalitis was detected and confirmed at more than 70 piggeries across 4 territories, and twenty-six horses and an alpaca were identified as either probable or possible cases. Pigs are efficient amplification hosts for Japanese Encephalitis, while horses and alpacas, as well as people are dead-end hosts for the virus. The virus was also detected in mosquitoes collected and sentinel chickens tested in South Australia, in New South Wales, and in Victoria. This sudden geographical expansion of the virus was related to extensive flooding in southeastern Australia due to La Nina condition at the end of the Australian summer.

2 DAYS AGO