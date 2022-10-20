Costs incurred by patients with tuberculosis co-infected with human immunodeficiency virus in Bhavnagar, western India: a sequential explanatory mixed-methods research

Read full article on original website
Persuasion or coercion? An empirical ethics analysis about the use of influence strategies in mental health community care
Emanuele Valenti ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7221-96081 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1273 (2022) Cite this article. Influence strategies such as persuasion and interpersonal leverage are used in mental health care to influence patient behaviour and improve treatment adherence. One ethical concern about using such strategies is that they may constitute coercive behaviour ("informal coercion") and negatively impact patient satisfaction and the quality of care. However, some influence strategies may affect patients' perceptions, so an umbrella definition of “informal coercion” may be unsatisfactory. Furthermore, previous research indicates that professionals also perceive dissonance between theoretical explanations of informal coercion and their behaviours in clinical practice. This study analysed mental health professionals’ (MHPs) views and the perceived ethical implications of influence strategies in community care.
A scoping review of perceptions from healthcare professionals on antipsychotic prescribing practices in acute care settings
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1272 (2022) Cite this article. Antipsychotic medications are frequently prescribed in acute care for clinical indications other than primary psychiatric disorders such as delirium. Unfortunately, they are commonly continued at hospital discharge and at follow-ups thereafter. The objective of this scoping review was to characterize antipsychotic medication prescribing practices, to describe healthcare professional perceptions on antipsychotic prescribing and deprescribing practices, and to report on antipsychotic deprescribing strategies within acute care.
Australia facing another summer of potential Japanese Encephalitis cases
As we reported here at Bugbitten, Australia experienced the geographical expansion of the mosquito-borne Japanese Encephalitis virus in people and pigs in March and April of 2022. As of October 19, 42 human cases have been reported across 5 territories, including New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria. Unfortunately, 7 people among these cases died due to their Japanese Encephalitis infection. Because only 1 out of every 250 infections result in neurological disease, likely many more people were infected. During the same time period, Japanese Encephalitis was detected and confirmed at more than 70 piggeries across 4 territories, and twenty-six horses and an alpaca were identified as either probable or possible cases. Pigs are efficient amplification hosts for Japanese Encephalitis, while horses and alpacas, as well as people are dead-end hosts for the virus. The virus was also detected in mosquitoes collected and sentinel chickens tested in South Australia, in New South Wales, and in Victoria. This sudden geographical expansion of the virus was related to extensive flooding in southeastern Australia due to La Nina condition at the end of the Australian summer.
