wdrb.com
'A chaotic mess' | 4 arrested after fight inside Louisville courtroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess." It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie...
Wave 3
Jury finds man guilty of Louisville shooting that left taxi cab driver a quadriplegic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting a taxi cab driver in Louisville back in 2020 has been found guilty on several charges. On June 11, documents said Rogerick Miller shot a taxi cab driver in the neck after an argument broke out over a cab ride payment.
Man found guilty in 2020 shooting of Louisville cab driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty in the 2020 shooting of a Louisville cab driver. Rogerrick Miller was convicted of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender in a Jefferson County courtroom on Friday. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s...
WLKY.com
Shooting in Russell neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. Police say they received a call around 9 p.m. Saturday night to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. When officers arrived they found a man had been shot.
Southern Indiana father, grandmother arrested after 2-year-old allegedly found wandering alone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana father and grandmother have been charged after a two-year-old was found wandering alone in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois have been charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said...
JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student. In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
Metro Council discusses Group Violence Intervention program with LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A special committee meeting was held by Metro Council to discuss the progress of Louisville's Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program. GVI was a program adopted by Louisville back in 2020, in order to help lower violent crime with a collaborative approach with law enforcement, social service providers and community members.
Jury returns guilty verdict to man involved in 2020 shooting of cab driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against a man who shot a 777 Taxi Cab driver in 2020 at S.10th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and for being a persistent felony offender.
Wave 3
Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday. According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation. Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200...
Wave 3
State officials hold back Louisville plans for violence intervention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council members are asking why so few of the people associated with groups behind the city’s deadly violence are participating in a plan to end that violence. Group Violence Intervention (GVI) was promoted as way to reduce shootings and the deaths that follow....
Wave 3
‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death. A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
Louisville group helping domestic violence victims saw an increase in calls over pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Center for Women and Families reports domestic violence is on the rise across Kentuckiana. They say deaths related to domestic violence are on pace to be double what they were in 2021. The center's crisis response team is working to change those numbers by meeting...
Wave 3
Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday. Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.
FOCUS | Exclusive look inside troubled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center
LYNDON, Ky. — “Get on the ground, now!” police shouted at kids refusing to get back into their cells at the Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sept. 8. A worker said kids were “running amuck” as she called for help. Teens eventually busted into...
People repel down side of hotel to raise money for Kentuckiana organization
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of brave souls repelled down 18 stories in the middle of downtown Louisville Saturday morning. 'Over the Edge' gave thrill-seekers the chance to repel down the side of the Hyatt, while raising money for Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL). DSL is a resource to...
Jury finds Louisville man guilty of girlfriend's 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020. William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.
Wave 3
Man found guilty in Virginia Avenue murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that William Lee Sloss has been found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse after 33-year-old Amanda Berry was found dead in a basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.
leoweekly.com
Without New Jail, Louisville Risks Metro Corrections Consent Decree, City Council Consultant Says
A former FBI agent hired by Metro Council earlier this year to conduct a review of recent in-custody deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said this week that without constructing a new jail, Metro Corrections is risking a costly Department of Justice consent decree. “I equate it to...
Wave 3
Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month after she was shot and killed by the father of one of her children. Krystal Walton was a 32-year-old single mother of two children in Indianapolis. Her oldest was...
LMPD: Man suffers critical injuries following shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was left with critical injuries following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. Saturday. Officers at the scene located a man suffering from a gunshot...
