WHAS11

Man found guilty in 2020 shooting of Louisville cab driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty in the 2020 shooting of a Louisville cab driver. Rogerrick Miller was convicted of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender in a Jefferson County courtroom on Friday. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting in Russell neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. Police say they received a call around 9 p.m. Saturday night to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. When officers arrived they found a man had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student. In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Metro Council discusses Group Violence Intervention program with LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A special committee meeting was held by Metro Council to discuss the progress of Louisville's Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program. GVI was a program adopted by Louisville back in 2020, in order to help lower violent crime with a collaborative approach with law enforcement, social service providers and community members.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday. According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation. Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

State officials hold back Louisville plans for violence intervention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council members are asking why so few of the people associated with groups behind the city’s deadly violence are participating in a plan to end that violence. Group Violence Intervention (GVI) was promoted as way to reduce shootings and the deaths that follow....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death. A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday. Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jury finds Louisville man guilty of girlfriend's 2020 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020. William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found guilty in Virginia Avenue murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that William Lee Sloss has been found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse after 33-year-old Amanda Berry was found dead in a basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

