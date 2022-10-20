Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
As warehouse vacancy tightens, city issues permit for Westside foundation
As industrial vacancy rates plummet to 3.3% and below in Jacksonville, the city issued a permit Oct. 18 for Pattillo Industrial Real Estate to build the foundation for a second speculative distribution center, called Building 3, along Imeson Road in West Jacksonville. Pattillo wants to build an almost 298,000-square-foot shell...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Starbucks and Circle K can build-out sites at Philips and Emerson
The city issued a permit for Elfrink Custom Construction Inc. to build-out a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks Coffee shop at 3725 Philips Highway at a project cost of $400,000. Ladson Construction Co. built the shell structure. The location is at southeast Philips Highway and Emerson Street. Across the street, Circle K Stores...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Doors officially open for chamber’s new Open Innovation Center
Innovation. It does a community good. And the Open Innovation Center at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in LaVilla is the place for that to happen. That was the message shared by leaders from JAX Chamber and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority at the facility’s Oct. 21 grand opening. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion
Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northrop Grumman, city negotiating lease extension at Cecil Commerce Center
Northrop Grumman Storage Systems Corp. and the city are negotiating a three-year lease renewal for one of the global aerospace and U.S. military contractor’s aircraft repair support spaces at Cecil Commerce Center. An Oct. 18 memo from the city Office of Economic Development shows Northrop Grumman is asking the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work
A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida unemployment falls to 2.5% in September
Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell in September with Northeast Florida businesses reporting strong growth in their payrolls. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.8% in August to 2.5% in September, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Oct. 21.
Comments / 0