WESTOVER, Va. (AP) — The Atlantic eel that Ken Slazyk pulled from the pot in the James River, 8 miles downstream from Hopewell, was a green, 18-inch-long juvenile that had, in one of the greatest mysteries of modern biology, swum up the river where its parents had spent their early days, fattening on the James’ baby crabs, tiny shiners and insects.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO