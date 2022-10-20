ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MI

Gull Lake tops Parma Western to win district title

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLof8_0ifpTvxx00 Gull Lake 1, Parma Western 0

Junior Ryker Corstange scored the game's only goal to lift Gull Lake to 1-0 win over Parma Western in a division two district final on Wednesday at Thornapple Kellogg.

"Everyone doubted us," Ryker Corstange said. "Everyone thought Gull Lake wasn't the same without Roni, without Tyler, without AJ, but it is so fun to prove them wrong, so fun."

The Blue Devils are the top-ranked team in the state in division two, but did lose twice in their conference tournament last week.

First-year head coach Jeff Corstange said the team was resting players in preparation for the state tournament.

"We wanted everybody to be healthy going into the postseason and we just got our confidence back and that is the biggest thing," Jeff Corstange, Ryker's uncle, said. "With this team that we have right now, with their confidence, if they are running, there is not a lot of team that can stop them with their confidence."

Gull Lake advances to next week's regional tournament at Vicksburg.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
UNION CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
DEWITT, MI
msuspartans.com

No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tom Izzo Had A Warning For The Fan Base On Thursday

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have a rugged start to the 2022-23 season. After what should be an easy season opener against Northern Arizona, the Spartans will play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Notre Dame and either UConn or Oregon, plus one more game, in the Phil Knight Invitational.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy