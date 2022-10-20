Gull Lake tops Parma Western to win district title

Gull Lake 1, Parma Western 0

Junior Ryker Corstange scored the game's only goal to lift Gull Lake to 1-0 win over Parma Western in a division two district final on Wednesday at Thornapple Kellogg.

"Everyone doubted us," Ryker Corstange said. "Everyone thought Gull Lake wasn't the same without Roni, without Tyler, without AJ, but it is so fun to prove them wrong, so fun."

The Blue Devils are the top-ranked team in the state in division two, but did lose twice in their conference tournament last week.

First-year head coach Jeff Corstange said the team was resting players in preparation for the state tournament.

"We wanted everybody to be healthy going into the postseason and we just got our confidence back and that is the biggest thing," Jeff Corstange, Ryker's uncle, said. "With this team that we have right now, with their confidence, if they are running, there is not a lot of team that can stop them with their confidence."

Gull Lake advances to next week's regional tournament at Vicksburg.

