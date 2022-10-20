Read full article on original website
James Giacalone
3d ago
Montas and Schmidt the 2 worse relievers the Yankees have and Boone plays them both. If we lose today it will be over and if so Boone must go !
5
Garry Bradshaw
3d ago
you will never win a world series with Boone as Mgr. Noone is full of excuses fire him and Cashman
6
James Giacalone
3d ago
Way to do many runners left on base. Yankees need to play more hit and run instead of homerun solo shots !
4
