Houston, TX

James Giacalone
3d ago

Montas and Schmidt the 2 worse relievers the Yankees have and Boone plays them both. If we lose today it will be over and if so Boone must go !

5
Garry Bradshaw
3d ago

you will never win a world series with Boone as Mgr. Noone is full of excuses fire him and Cashman

6
James Giacalone
3d ago

Way to do many runners left on base. Yankees need to play more hit and run instead of homerun solo shots !

4
 

