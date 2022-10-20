Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin Are The Three Tokens To Help You Survive The Bear Market.
There is a growing misconception about the crypto bear market, and how to behave in the turbulent times we are experiencing. Many people believe that the best time to make gains is during the bull run, which is a valid point in itself, but there is a twist. In order to reap hefty benefits during the ‘bull’s hour’, one has to buy the dip, which occurs only during the crypto winter, the one where we reside at the moment.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Tank Following The Charles Schwab Indicator? Do BTC Investors Need To Worry?
The crypto market is giving investors no hope of recovery as the price of Bitcoin returns from its recent gain. In the meantime, futures trading remains the best way to gain from the crypto ecosystem. Experts in the crypto world revealed that the current market situation results from several macroeconomic...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Bearish Pressure Can Drag ETH Back Down To $1,000 – Here’s Why
Ethereum completed its shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the highly anticipated “merge” last September 15, 2022. But after more than a month from that historic event, Bitcoin’s closest rival still has nothing to show for as its price flat-lined as it failed to take off despite the hype that surrounded the second largest cryptocurrency before the merge.
NEWSBTC
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
NEWSBTC
3 Altcoins That defy Bitcoin Dominance And Continue To Rally – CSPR, TWT, CRV
CSPR’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.055 as the price holds above the key support area. TWT breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of CRV respects the downtrend line...
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Price May Be Ready To Return To $20,000
The Bitcoin price managed to close yesterday’s daily candle above critical support, giving bulls a fighting chance to prevent further downside. However, today’s trading session has favored the bears, with BTC moving below the $19,000 area. At the time of writing, Bitcoin stands at $18,900, with a 1%...
NEWSBTC
Polygon Bulls In Control, According To This Indicator As Bitcoin Continues In A Range
MATIC’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.8 as the price holds above the key support area. MATIC breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of MATIC trades above key support...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Price Forecast: Is Buying The DOT Dip A Smart Move?
A dip is common in the cryptocurrency market during a bearish downtrend. Most times, it could persist for a prolonged period. The current crypto winter of 2022 has seen the value of many coins drop. Investors are carefully weighing their options and considering if buying the dip is a smart move in the current market.
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018? A Look At The On-Chain Data
The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level. Unexpectedly for many, a...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Rejected At $0.48, What’s Next For XRP?
XRP price has met with selling pressure each time the bulls tried to move past the $0.48 price level. XRP declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. Over the past week, the altcoin depreciated more than 6%. The bulls could be back on the chart if the coin breaks past its immediate resistance level.
NEWSBTC
Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?
KSM’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades in a downtrend channel as price eyes a possible breakout. KSM continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price channel after losing support to bears. The price of KSM trades below $45 for the first...
NEWSBTC
AVAX Sheds 50% Over The Last 60 Days – More Losses Ahead?
AVAX, the native token of Avalanche blockchain network, has now lost almost 90% of its November 21, 2021 all-time high price of $144.96. AVAX was severely affected by buying pressure over the last two months. The altcoin declined by almost half over the last 60 days. Resistance range targeted by...
NEWSBTC
Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?
In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...
NEWSBTC
Can Supontis Token Compete Against The Sandbox And Chainlink In The Cryptocurrency Market?
The cryptocurrency market is dynamic, with constantly fluctuating values. In 2021, cryptocurrency prices skyrocketed; however, the crypto collapse in 2022 brought down prices, and the market is yet to recover. The crypto market is excited about the emergence of a new cryptocurrency, Supontis Token (PON), as the coin allows users to bridge multiple blockchains.
NEWSBTC
Data: Bitcoin Whales Who Accumulated At $18k Have Continued To Hold Strong
On-chain data suggests Bitcoin whales who accumulated during the June crash have continued to hold strong so far. Bitcoin Sum Coin Age Distribution Shows Strong Accumulation Around $18k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the $18k level has been getting support from the whales as they...
NEWSBTC
How Ethereum based BudBlockz (BLUNT) Unites the Crypto and Marijuana Industries
If you love crypto or work in the marijuana industry, you need to know about BudBlockz. Here’s how it is changing the landscape in both arenas. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that the line between the physical and virtual worlds is now more blurred than ever. The continued growth of cryptocurrency and its ability to impact real-world landscapes has been particularly noteworthy, and BudBlockz is the latest digital asset to showcase the integration of crypto with other sectors.
NEWSBTC
Finder’s Panel Predicts 11% Growth For Bitcoin By Year-End
Finder’s panel has always shared thoughts regarding bitcoin and where they see the price going over the next months, and even years to come. In the last year, there have been some bullish predictions from the panels, but as time has gone on, these experts have begun to adjust their predictions to fit the current market. The most recent of these panels have revealed their thoughts on the digital asset and it is adjusted even lower.
Comments / 0