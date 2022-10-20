Read full article on original website
Related
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
Local East side business robbed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the East Side of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located...
El Paso migrant welcome center completely empty after closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is ending some of its operations after the decrease of migrants released in El Paso. The city's migrant welcome center closed Thursday because city officials said it wasn't needed anymore. The city also sent the last bus with migrants...
Funeral for fallen police officer and El Paso native Jacob Arellano
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
El Paso businessman works on ways to hire, maintain employees due to worker shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is a worker shortage across the U.S. and an El Paso business owner explains how he's combatting the worker shortage. El Paso business owner and co-owner of Mac's Downtown, Greg Wayne, has been in the industry for over 10 years. Wayne said he's...
El Paso Mayor contradicts statements made about advise for declaring State of Emergency
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser contradicted his stance when it comes to declaring a State of Emergency over the migrant crisis. Leeser is on record, saying the White House, Chief of Border Patrol and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar had urged him not to declare a State of Emergency.
El Paso may look to outside businesses to help keep up with overgrown weeds
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso held a clean-up event to remove overgrown weeds Friday however some of the volunteers from a landscaping company did not show up. Benjamin Yard and Landscaping services offered their services to the city however they had to cancel because none of the employees showed up to work.
Boss Chicken opens new restaurant in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Boss Chicken opened a new location in northeast El Paso. The 11191 Sean Haggerty location is the tenth Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard restaurant to open in El Paso since the concept was created in 2017. Boss Tenders, Dogs, and Custard serves four varieties...
5 vehicles including 2 semitrucks causes closure of all lanes on I-10 east at Brown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Brown are closed due to a crash Friday night. The crash involves five vehicles including two semitrucks. Officials said two people are being treated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
El Paso Pro-Musica returns to the borderland
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The annual "Young Artist Development Series," collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica and Johns Hopkins University and the Peabody School of Music kicks off on October 17 with "The Raven Trio," in a special residency in schools throughout the region, UTEP Master Classes, as well as community engagement culminating in a Concert on Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
Texas Gas submits request to increase rates; would impact home, commercial customers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Gas Service submitted a request to the City of El Paso with new proposed rate increases that would impact residential and commercial customers. While rates were increased back in July, the new request was submitted because it is required by law every...
Non-profit organizations raise more than $1 million on El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans donated over $1 million to non-profit organizations as part of the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day. The total amount raised was $1,162,451. More than 200 organizations participated in El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. Giving Day is all about...
Breezy conditions return to the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After a break from the wind, breezy to windy conditions return to the Borderland. Sunday into Monday, we'll see the windiest days of the week. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with isolated gusts to 40 mph. Temperatures will remain cool over...
Inflation continues to impact El Paso animal shelters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A pet is becoming harder to own with the continued high prices caused by inflation. Inflation has brought increased prices for pet food, supplies and veterinary care causing owners to surrender their pets to local shelters. A survey by the Special Reports Team at...
The Hospitals of Providence staff reunite with NICU grads for Halloween fun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Children’s Hospital invited families and babies who have had a stay in the NICU back for some Halloween fun. NICU grads were reunited with their NICU nurses and healthcare providers who cared for them while in they were in the hospital.
Harmony School of Science students send Halloween cards to troops stationed in Europe
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students at Harmony School of Science got into the Halloween spirit by sending cards to troops stationed in Europe. The school mailed out roughly 600 student-created Halloween cards to the 127th Aviation Support Battalion as they serve on their European Rotation in Germany, Latvia, and Poland.
Survey: Americans are spending over 200% more on Halloween this year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent survey showed that Americans are spending over 200% more this year to celebrate Halloween. The following data might be spooky for your wallet. The survey conducted by RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 consumers and concluded that Americans are spending an increase of over...
