Hudspeth County, TX

El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
Local East side business robbed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the East Side of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located...
El Paso migrant welcome center completely empty after closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is ending some of its operations after the decrease of migrants released in El Paso. The city's migrant welcome center closed Thursday because city officials said it wasn't needed anymore. The city also sent the last bus with migrants...
Funeral for fallen police officer and El Paso native Jacob Arellano

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
El Paso may look to outside businesses to help keep up with overgrown weeds

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso held a clean-up event to remove overgrown weeds Friday however some of the volunteers from a landscaping company did not show up. Benjamin Yard and Landscaping services offered their services to the city however they had to cancel because none of the employees showed up to work.
Boss Chicken opens new restaurant in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Boss Chicken opened a new location in northeast El Paso. The 11191 Sean Haggerty location is the tenth Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard restaurant to open in El Paso since the concept was created in 2017. Boss Tenders, Dogs, and Custard serves four varieties...
Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
El Paso Pro-Musica returns to the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The annual "Young Artist Development Series," collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica and Johns Hopkins University and the Peabody School of Music kicks off on October 17 with "The Raven Trio," in a special residency in schools throughout the region, UTEP Master Classes, as well as community engagement culminating in a Concert on Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
Non-profit organizations raise more than $1 million on El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans donated over $1 million to non-profit organizations as part of the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day. The total amount raised was $1,162,451. More than 200 organizations participated in El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. Giving Day is all about...
Breezy conditions return to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After a break from the wind, breezy to windy conditions return to the Borderland. Sunday into Monday, we'll see the windiest days of the week. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with isolated gusts to 40 mph. Temperatures will remain cool over...
Inflation continues to impact El Paso animal shelters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A pet is becoming harder to own with the continued high prices caused by inflation. Inflation has brought increased prices for pet food, supplies and veterinary care causing owners to surrender their pets to local shelters. A survey by the Special Reports Team at...
Survey: Americans are spending over 200% more on Halloween this year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent survey showed that Americans are spending over 200% more this year to celebrate Halloween. The following data might be spooky for your wallet. The survey conducted by RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 consumers and concluded that Americans are spending an increase of over...
