Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival

MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

FOX26 viewer reports mail, including ballots left in Fresno field

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A concerned FOX26 viewer reported some mail, including multiple voting ballots left in a field in West Fresno. According to the viewer, several mailboxes have been recently broken into. The mail found could possibly be what was taken from the mailboxes near Ashlan and Polk Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian honored at city council meeting

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 anchor Stefani Booroojian was honored by the Fresno City Council Thursday morning for her years of service of raising awareness for breast cancer. Stefani has served and has been part of KSEE24’s Buddy Check initiative for more than 25 years. “I’m very proud that we’ve had such an impact on our community […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
WGAU

California woman charged with murder in deadly fentanyl poisoning

FRESNO, Calif. — A California woman has been charged with murder for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills involved in the death of a Fresno resident earlier this year. Jade Dreith, 41, died of fentanyl poisoning in January, according to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office. Following a nine-month investigation, the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Camille Antoinette Williams

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Camille Antoinette Williams. Camille Antoinette Williams is wanted by Law Enforcement for Grand Theft. 41-year-old Williams is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., has black hair and wears a blond wig, and has brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA

