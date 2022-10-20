Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
rrobserver.com
Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”
Jim Enote (Zuni), Loretta Jackson-Kelly (Hualapai), Leigh Kuwanwisiwma (Hopi), Coleen Kaska (Havasupai) and Nikki Cooley (Navajo). (Grand Canyon Trust) A new Native made documentary called “Voices of the Grand Canyon” will premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 21. “Understandably, many people think of...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Go global at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, shout "Bravo!" at the world premiere of "Zorro," let Anne Haven McDonnell's poetry enchant you, enjoy Eric Sewell's Nomad Ensemble, and get spooked by Joe West's presentation, "Theater of Death." 1 Go global. Film screenings, panels, artist talks, and parties make...
losalamosreporter.com
Good Bye Reel Deal Welcome SALA Event Starts At 11 A.M. Saturday
Join SALA Los Alamos today at the Reel Deal to learn more about Los Alamos cinema history and about the plans for the events center. They will be streaming the presentation on https://sala.losalamos.com/ or https://youtu.be/g2IdlGmqDZU.
ksfr.org
Smithsonian Japanese-American Internment Exhibition At NM History Museum
A Smithsonian Exhibit of one the nation’s most regrettable events is opening this weekend at the New Mexico History Museum. The exhibit “Writing a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” opens at the museum on Sunday. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive...
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
losalamosreporter.com
Dark Night Star Party Saturday At Spirio Fields One Hour After Sunset
Los Alamos County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Divisions have partnered up with the Pajarito Astronomers for the Dark Night program. Anyone with an interest in star gazing and the chance to look through a telescope is invited to come out to Spirio Soccer Fields Saturday night at Overlook Park in White Rock. Arrive at nightfall for viewing, or around sunset for setting up. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible most of the night as well as star clusters and deep space objects. If arriving at night and approaching Spirio Fields, please use parking lights if possible.Bring a red flashlight for safety. This gathering is weather permitting. Updates and more information available at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229264765356234 Photo of the Triangulum Galaxy by Jeremy Best.
losalamosreporter.com
American Legion Riders Gathering Sponsorships For 400 Wreaths To Be Placed At Guaje Pines Cemetery
American Legion Riders Chapter 19 from American Legion Post 90 here in Los Alamos are collecting sponsorships for Wreaths Across America with a goal of having 400 wreaths to cover graves at Guaje Pines Cemetery in December. The wreaths are $15 each or 10 for $150. Donations of any amount are welcome and will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Oct. 29 at Smith’s in White Rock.
rrobserver.com
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
Rio Grande Sun
City's Billboard Finalist Selected
An artist since she was five years old and an Españolan her whole life, Lisaida Archuleta, 58, said it felt good to win the art contest for white billboard by the Rio Grande on Paseo de Oñate. “It makes me happy because people … have a feeling about...
searchlightnm.org
The fire and flood next time
The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
rrobserver.com
‘Voice of the Journal’ for decades had a passion for people who got a raw deal
Retired Journal columnist Jim Belshaw died Saturday at an Albuquerque hospital. “He had a gift for not only connecting with the people he was writing about but also with readers,” said Tom Harmon, a former Journal editor. (Journal file photo) Belshaw enjoyed getting together with other newspaper veterans...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday with balloon ride in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gerrie Calhoun is celebrating her 100th birthday in true Albuquerque fashion. Calhoun and her two daughters traveled to Albuquerque from San Diego, California to cross an item off her bucket list; riding in a hot hair balloon. The family took off at sunrise Friday morning. “She has a history of doing adventures […]
losalamosreporter.com
Wallace: Climate And The County
Climate change is the most daunting challenge to humanity today – the impacts of human activities on our planet are extraordinary, and are driving changes in the biosphere at rates that have only been observed in the geologic record coincident with major extinction events. Although the phrase “climate change” has a broad purview in the world of science investigations, the popular perception is focused on CO2 emissions and consequent temperatures — in particular, “hot days”. Unfortunately, this simple shorthand grossly misrepresents the much broader portfolio of change, including acidification of the oceans, melting of the ice packs, sea level rise, changing the nature of seasonal storms (in particular, storm frequency and severity), and reducing or driving migration of flora and fauna (this includes forests being replaced with grassland, and a measurable decrease in biodiversity). These changes are not “opinion” but facts. The science of climate change is actually fairly well understood: the physics are very well understood, the chemistry moderately well, the feedback processes are an area of active research. The work on climate change involves 10s of thousands of scientists, with results reported in journals like Nature (see an example from this month here https://www.nature.com/nclimate/).
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
santafe.com
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up
“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
losalamosreporter.com
The Band Plays For Thee
I agree with Candidate Stradling that housing is a significant issue in Los Alamos, especially housing that is affordable for people not making Lab salaries. I do, however, question his qualifications for successfully remedying the issue. At the Chamber of Commerce business breakfast Stradling said, “I spent much of my...
losalamosreporter.com
Yard Sale List – Oct. 21-22
310 Camino Encantado, Los Alamos. 10 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Christmas items. 3581 Pueblo Drive, Los Alamos. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Multi-family yard sale with designer clothes, men’s and women’s clothes, designer handbags – Coach, Prada etc. furniture, household items, decorations, kitchen utensils, computer monitor.
