No. 3 Huskers roll to sixth straight conference sweep at Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten)...
Hot start helps Huskers upset 24th-ranked Penn St.
Behind a record-setting four goals in the first half, the Huskers routed No. 24 Penn State, 4-2, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers, who improve to 7-5-5 and 5-2-2 in the Big Ten, scored four times in the first half, a Barbara Hibner Stadium record for the Huskers and the most goals NU has scored in the first 45 minutes since joining the Big Ten Conference. Additionally, the victory over Penn State marks the first Nebraska win over a ranked team since the team defeated PSU at home in 2018, 1-0.
Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has decided a starting lineup for the Huskers’ exhibition game against Chadron State. Hoiberg says Sam Griesel will be Nebraska’s top point guard. Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, joined the program over the off-season after previously playing at North Dakota State. Griesel will be joined in the backcourt by SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and sophomore C.J. Wilcher.
Nebraska Soccer vs. Penn St.
Fred Hoiberg announces Nebraska's starting lineup ahead of the Huskers' first exhibition game. NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 20) Highlights from Thursday's high school football playoff games across Nebraska. LPS’s ‘Bay High’ to partner with Innovation Studio. Updated: 6 hours ago. Juniors and...
Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
State College Football Scores: Sat., Oct. 22
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska college football scores for Sat., Oct. 22.
NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 20)
Fred Hoiberg announces Nebraska's starting lineup ahead of the Huskers' first exhibition game. Nebraska Soccer vs. Penn St. Highlights of Nebraska's 4-2 win over24th-ranked Penn State. LPS’s ‘Bay High’ to partner with Innovation Studio. Updated: 6 hours ago. Juniors and seniors in the first year of LPS's...
LPS’s ‘Bay High’ to partner with Innovation Studio
Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive. This year, the school district received more than 1,300 requests for coats, roughly 300 more than the year prior. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Congressman Mike Flood held a press conference in Lincoln Thursday, saying rising crime rates in...
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets on Saturday. The playoffs kick off on Friday, Oct. 28. Here’s a look at the brackets and match ups starting Friday morning:. Class A:. Class B. Class C1. Class C2. Class D1. Class D2.
Noecker makes history, Lincoln East girls star at State Cross Country Meet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Carson Noecker became the first four-time boys state champion at the NSAA Cross Country Meet on Friday. Noecker won the Class C race with a time of 14:58.26. The Hartington-Newcastle senior is the first runner in state history to finish in under 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the Lincoln...
Markowski named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska center Alexis Markowski was honored Friday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List. The Lisa Leslie Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation’s top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. It is named after three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year Lisa Leslie, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
Sunday Forecast: Windy, warm & the chance for storms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a lot of weather factors going on....thanks to an active weather pattern that will push two cold fronts through the 1011 region. The active pattern will cause it to be very windy, warm and also bring the chance for rain and storms to some areas. Some storms have the possibility to be severe in the eastern. In addition a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect in the afternoon.
‘NoWear’ BMX Compound brings biking indoors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a refuge for some: a place to belong for kids like 10-year-old Jett Leblanc. At such a young age, Jett has already lost an uncle, brother and grandmother. But when he’s trying tricks on his bike, he can’t help but smile. “It’s...
Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
Weekend Forecast: Summer-Like Conditions Return
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm conditions will dominate across the 1011 region this weekend as high temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s. We will see a pattern shift on Sunday, thanks to a low pressure system and a cold front that will bring windy conditions and the chance for precipitation to the area.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking a way to enjoy the warmer temperatures forecasted for Lincoln this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a list of a few events to check out. LNK Outdoor Movie Series Presents Hocus Pocus. Join them for a night full of...
12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
How to keep your energy bill low this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer temperatures and walks in the park may make snowfall seem like a distant possibility, but now’s the best time to start planning for ways to save on energy this winter. The sight of Halloween decorations and harvested fields means colder months are ahead, and...
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
