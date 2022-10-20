Behind a record-setting four goals in the first half, the Huskers routed No. 24 Penn State, 4-2, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers, who improve to 7-5-5 and 5-2-2 in the Big Ten, scored four times in the first half, a Barbara Hibner Stadium record for the Huskers and the most goals NU has scored in the first 45 minutes since joining the Big Ten Conference. Additionally, the victory over Penn State marks the first Nebraska win over a ranked team since the team defeated PSU at home in 2018, 1-0.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO