Chris Jericho seemingly gave away how he feels about the CM Punk situation at All Out, as he liked a tweet that was very critical of him. A user named @ibladedaily wrote: “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You’ve been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you’re not worth having around.”

20 HOURS AGO